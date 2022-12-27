Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The Burroughs girls soccer team look ahead to league play
With a 4-6-1 record the Burroughs girls soccer team is currently preparing for the start of the Mojave River League at home on Tuesday, January 3rd against Serrano. The Burros preseason games have been competitive for the team as they had success at the Eagle Cup and played competitive matches against plenty of teams in higher divisions. Seeing what they have been able to accomplish in the preseason, Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on what she wants to see from her players when they begin league play.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros boys basketball are ready to compete for league championship
As the Burroughs boys basketball team finishes up playing at the Battle of the Balls tournament, the team will turn its attention to preparing for the start of the Mojave River League opener against Serrano on Tuesday, January 3rd on the road. The Burros finished the non-league portion of the schedule with a 9-3 record including participation at three tournaments and a handful of home and road games against quality opponents. The Burros had a couple of heartbreaking losses and have pulled off big wins and close wins. As the team enters league play, Head Coach Dr. Will Artis spoke on what he wants to see from his players in league play.
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
coloradoboulevard.net
In Memoriam | Harriet Hammond
Pasadena High School announced the passing of Mrs. Harriet Hammond. Throughout her 40-year career at PHS, Hammond taught countless students, inspired many colleagues, and created a treasure trove of lasting memories and lessons. In the classroom, she was a devout educator, truly believing that every student had the potential to...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Senor Birria Heading to Los Alamitos
This will be the second outpost for the birria centric brand
KTLA.com
Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless
Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
foxla.com
Highland Park employees shocked about sudden closure of Coco's restaurant
LOS ANGELES - Employees at Coco’s Restaurant in the Highland Park area say they were shocked to learn their location was suddenly be shutting down, just days before New Year's Eve. Wednesday, Dec. 28 was the last day of operation for the popular restaurant. Customers formed a long line...
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash
VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Baldwin Park woman wins $300,000 jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino on Christmas morning
A gambler in Temecula surely enjoyed her Christmas after hitting a $300,000 jackpot over the holiday - talk about the ultimate gift!
LA Man Killed in Crash Involving Car, Big Rig in Vernon
A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified today as a Los Angeles resident.
2urbangirls.com
Compton 2022 Year in Review
The city of Compton has faced many challenges this year that they are tackling head-on to ensure the city has the capacity to provide services to its 100,000 residents. The city celebrated the restarting of street repairs and the patience of the area’s residents. “I want to thank the...
San Gabriel Police Chief Harris to become Pasadena PD’s chief
Police Chief Gene Harris is leaving the San Gabriel Police Department and will soon start as the new police chief in Pasadena, the city of San Gabriel announced Monday. Harris’ term as chief of the Pasadena Police Department starts Jan. 3, the city of Pasadena announced in November. With...
foxla.com
Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
5 Injured in Rollover Crash Off Freeway into Wash
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Five victims were injured when their vehicle crashed off the 5 Freeway plummeting into a wash and landing on its roof early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports around 12:50 a.m. Dec. 28, of a car that flew off the 5 South at the 170 split into the wash below the freeway in the Sun Valley area of the San Fernando Valley.
