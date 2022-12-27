As the Burroughs boys basketball team finishes up playing at the Battle of the Balls tournament, the team will turn its attention to preparing for the start of the Mojave River League opener against Serrano on Tuesday, January 3rd on the road. The Burros finished the non-league portion of the schedule with a 9-3 record including participation at three tournaments and a handful of home and road games against quality opponents. The Burros had a couple of heartbreaking losses and have pulled off big wins and close wins. As the team enters league play, Head Coach Dr. Will Artis spoke on what he wants to see from his players in league play.

