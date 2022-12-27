ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Firefighters rescue goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park

By Matt Christy
 3 days ago

PORTER, Ind. — A frozen Canada goose was dislodged from its icy binds thanks to the help of volunteer firefighters in northern Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were notified on Monday about a Canada goose being frozen to the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.

Several Good Samaritans had already attempted to free the goose but without any luck, DNR said.

In order to assist the animal along with preventing further risk to the public, the conservation officers called in volunteer firefighters from Porter who made quick work of safely removing the goose from the frozen beach.

DNR said the bird was then transferred to a licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian facility for treatment.

DNR thanked the public for notifying its conservation officers and helping ensure the goose was freed.

