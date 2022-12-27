ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

Boy who died during Christmas Eve hiking trip in Central identified by coroner

By Trinity Velazquez
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5AoS_0jvrDlqU00

Editor’s note: The article has been updated to clarify that he was found in the Amite River.

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A boy who died after he was found in the Amite River on Christmas Eve during a hiking trip in Central was identified by the coroner’s office Tuesday.

The boy identified as four-year-old Matias Stricker Abreu got lost and wandered off while on a hike with his father, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. He was reported missing and was later found by Central firefighters unconscious in the water.

The Central Fire Department said firefighters took the boy out of the river and began all life-saving efforts. Multiple agencies, including the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Zachary Fire Department, the Zachary Police Department and the Department of Corrections were all at the scene.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the coroner’s office said Abreu’s cause and manner of death are still pending after an autopsy.

The child’s death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year. As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. Updated: 6 hours ago. The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Man killed after crashing into tree in Wilkinson County

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Woodville man was killed in a car crash that happened on a Wilkinson County highway on Tuesday, December 27. Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the scene around 10:43 p.m. on Highway 563. They said a 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Coco, 43, […]
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

Teen one of two shot in Baton Rouge Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the two victims, a 16-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on their own.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Clinton teen accused of driving at 130 miles per hour during interstate chase with State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase on the interstate on the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police tried to stop a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Braylen George, 19, of Clinton, according to arrest documents. George was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour on I-10 West around lunchtime and refused to stop when asked by the trooper.
CLINTON, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Mother of the child who was found in the Amite River describes her son and the relationship with his father

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of death of the child who was found in the Amite River Christmas Eve are pending. The child’s father Jacob Stricker told authorities his son, Matias Stricker wandered off while they were hiking. Investigative reporter Kiran Chawla spoke with the child’s mother Isabel Stricker, via a translator, and she has a protective order against her ex-husband.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy