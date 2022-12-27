Swansea teen doesn’t let difficult diagnosis stop her from smiling and Make-A-Wish is giving her a new reason to grin

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor seeks out 10-year-old girl for unexpected donation to Christmas display
(WJAR) — The mayor of Warwick recently made it his mission to find a ten year-old who went out of her way to do something nice for those struggling. Even before becoming mayor, Frank Picozzi has always had a love for Christmas. That love shines through when it comes...
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
FodorsTravel
We Talked to 6 Hotel Psychics. These Are Their Predictions for 2023
Yes, hotel psychic is a thing. These days, hotel guests aren’t just enjoying pillow menus and room service. They’re also getting a peek into their future. The in-house fortune tellers at five North American hotels want to tell the world what’s coming in the New Year. There wasn’t much consensus, so we’ll have to check back next December to find out who was right.
Boston family puzzled over Best Buy tablet boxes stuffed with roofing shingles
BOSTON — A Boston family is left with many questions after an item bought at a local Best Buy leads to a disappointing Christmas present. The Websters told Boston 25 News that the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 box purchased at the South Bay location was stuffed with roofing shingles.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County restaurant expresses frustration in today’s climate trying to stay affordable for families
A Bristol County restaurant gave some insight into what eatery owners are dealing with in the current climate. The Star Drive-In on Myricks Street in East Taunton took to social media Wednesday to express their frustration. “I need 3 minutes to vent and then I will be there again tomorrow...
GoLocalProv
After Christmas. A New Year — Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
The week after Christmas was one to enjoy when I was a kid living in Providence. There were so many things to appreciate with the treasures that we received over the years . . . sleds, balls, boxing gloves, a basketball, a football, Monopoly, Parcheesi, toy cars and trucks, a bike (When would the snow melt?), ice skates (When will the Duck Pond freeze?) and roller skates (Go away ice). I never thought of New Year’s Eve until New Year’s Eve, when I tried to stay awake long enough to hear something but never did.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Turnto10.com
Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless
(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown
ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday. Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week. "I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said. Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Animal Shelter News
I'm happy to report that several cats at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter got new homes for Christmas. Fluffy is still waiting, however. He is a large, dark tabby cat, a neutered male with something of a Maine Coon appearance. Fluffy enjoys the company of other cats and also loves human laps. This handsome boy is about nine months old and waiting for his forever home.
Family Who Nearly Lost Wrentham Teenager In Car Crash Reunites For Christmas
A Wrentham teenager who was almost killed in a car crash earlier this month, got a special Christmas visit from his family while recuperating in the hospital. Landen Gibson, age 17, along with three other classmates, were hospitalized following a single-car crash on Cowell Stree…
spectrumnews1.com
'Christmas miracle' bulldog found after 33 days in the woods
MILLBURY, Mass. - One Millbury family is celebrating a Christmas miracle - their dog who had been missing for 33 days returned home safe, and just in time for the holidays. A Millbury family is celebrating the return of their bulldog, who had been missing for 33 days. Betsy, a...
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America
BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
johnstonsunrise.net
Looking to ring in the New Year?
2022 is nearing its conclusion and before we know it, 2023 will be here and we’ll be in the thick of it. With the new year, there’s obvious resolutions and goals accented by hopes and aspirations. There’s also the feeling of making the upcoming 12 months better than the previous 12 or wanting to carry on a period of success into the next cycle. Regardless of how you feel, a good way to ring in the new year is by going out and having some fun until the ball drops and perhaps even afterwards. There’s lots of ways to accomplish this around Rhode Island, so here are a few options to consider if you’re looking to party it up on New Year’s Eve.
'He Took Care Of Me': Raynham Police Honor K9 Who Died Unexpectedly
A recently retired, "lovable" police dog succumbed to a sudden illness this week, leaving behind a doting family, according to police.Raynham Police K-9 Kyro died at 10 years old on Monday, Dec. 26, announced the Raynham Police Department. He was honored by the Raynham Police Department at a s…
How to buy tickets for ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s tour for New England shows
Stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham and his crew of ventriloquist puppets are going on tour across the United States, with stops in New England and Upstate New York for those looking to get tickets. Those looking to find a seat for the “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled” tour can do so...
whatsupnewp.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bam Bam
Meet your new best friend, Bam Bam – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Bam Bam is a 2-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bam Bam;. Here...
Comments / 1