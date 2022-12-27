Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Year ahead for Cherry Hill’s school districts
The Cherry Hill’s school district tackled big projects in 2022 that included a bond referendum, middle-school redistricting and school start times. In the new year, there will be more of the same. An initial $300 million in bonds were sold on Dec. 8 to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, at...
Atlantic City Board Said No, State Says Yes, Hires Former Supt.
Back on December 13, 2022, Barry Caldwell, the former Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools failed to receive the required number of Board of Education votes to be rehired to a paid position, (in an acting capacity). If you missed our previous coverage, here it is:. At the regular meeting...
Another NJ school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
njurbannews.com
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
thesunpapers.com
Borough of Haddonfield is sued by Redeveloper of Bancroft
The Redeveloper of the Bancroft site, 2 Hopkins Lane Urban Renewal, LLC (the “Redeveloper”), has elected to file suit against the Borough of Haddonfield. This lawsuit comes despite multiple attempts by the Borough to engage in a collaborative process and negotiate in good faith over the last three years.
Trentonian
Burlington County Library System accepts $1 million in state funding for improvements to Main Library, three branches
WESTAMPTON – Four Burlington County libraries will undergo facilities upgrades with $1 million in state funding secured by State Senator Troy Singleton. The Burlington County Library Commission voted this month to accept the state funds for capital improvements at the Burlington County Library in Westampton and at the branch libraries in Cinnaminson, Evesham and Pemberton Township.
buckscountyherald.com
Declining enrollment likely to bring changes to Central Bucks schools
Facing decreasing enrollment, Central Bucks School District will consider closing of one or more schools as well as other changes, officials said. Following a lengthy study examining the district’s population trends and use of its schools, a preliminary recommendation suggests closing Linden Elementary School in Doylestown Borough and realigning ninth graders into high schools, according to Abram Lucabaugh, CBSD’s superintendent.
2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
New Jersey Globe
Williams wins by 1 vote in Trenton runoff
Jennifer Williams has won a seat on the Trenton City Council after a count of three cured vote-by-mail ballots gave her a one-vote victory over Algernon Ward, Jr. in a runoff for the North Ward seat. Williams and Ward had been tied, 425 to 425, until three new mail-in ballots...
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
More Jobs Under Spencer’s Egg Harbor Township, NJ Expansion Proposal
Spencer Gifts has announced plans to expand its Egg Harbor Township headquarters and, in the process, add jobs. According to the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board Agenda, Spencers Gifts has proposed a 27,322 SF addition to the existing Spencer’s Black Horse Pike Gifts headquarters building. Spencers Gifts has also proposed building a 4,700 SF bank with drive-thru lanes.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
South Jersey man wants to 'return kindness' to the community
A South Jersey man is on a mission to "Return Kindness" to his community through selfless acts.
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
thesunpapers.com
ChildrenSong to hold ‘Sing in’ sessions in January
ChildrenSong of NJ, a non-profit community children’s chorus based in Haddonfield, NJ will hold “Sing In” sessions for its upcoming spring semester on Monday evenings in January. ChildrenSong has a three-choir program for singers aged 8 to 18 in Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester counties. The program includes vocal technique, musicianship and repertoire study, and performance. The program starts on Monday, Jan. 9 and is free.
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
thesunpapers.com
Mullica Hill’s 2023 plans include road repairs and repaving
Mullica Hill’s township committee has a lot planned for the community in 2023. While there are no major expenditures in the new year, the township will focus on repairing some of the roads around town. “The township will also focus on getting some needed paving projects addressed in 2023,”...
njurbannews.com
Millville Municipal Court accused of discrimination
Reports indicate that the Millville Municipal Court is being investigated by the state over accusations of racial discrimination. Municipal Judge Jason Witcher reportedly claims that Latino defendants were not given the option to appear virtually and had to show to court in person. “Whether I continue as a judge or...
Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem
Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
Comments / 0