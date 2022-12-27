ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njurbannews.com

Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Borough of Haddonfield is sued by Redeveloper of Bancroft

The Redeveloper of the Bancroft site, 2 Hopkins Lane Urban Renewal, LLC (the “Redeveloper”), has elected to file suit against the Borough of Haddonfield. This lawsuit comes despite multiple attempts by the Borough to engage in a collaborative process and negotiate in good faith over the last three years.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Trentonian

Burlington County Library System accepts $1 million in state funding for improvements to Main Library, three branches

WESTAMPTON – Four Burlington County libraries will undergo facilities upgrades with $1 million in state funding secured by State Senator Troy Singleton. The Burlington County Library Commission voted this month to accept the state funds for capital improvements at the Burlington County Library in Westampton and at the branch libraries in Cinnaminson, Evesham and Pemberton Township.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Declining enrollment likely to bring changes to Central Bucks schools

Facing decreasing enrollment, Central Bucks School District will consider closing of one or more schools as well as other changes, officials said. Following a lengthy study examining the district’s population trends and use of its schools, a preliminary recommendation suggests closing Linden Elementary School in Doylestown Borough and realigning ninth graders into high schools, according to Abram Lucabaugh, CBSD’s superintendent.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Williams wins by 1 vote in Trenton runoff

Jennifer Williams has won a seat on the Trenton City Council after a count of three cured vote-by-mail ballots gave her a one-vote victory over Algernon Ward, Jr. in a runoff for the North Ward seat. Williams and Ward had been tied, 425 to 425, until three new mail-in ballots...
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

More Jobs Under Spencer’s Egg Harbor Township, NJ Expansion Proposal

Spencer Gifts has announced plans to expand its Egg Harbor Township headquarters and, in the process, add jobs. According to the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board Agenda, Spencers Gifts has proposed a 27,322 SF addition to the existing Spencer’s Black Horse Pike Gifts headquarters building. Spencers Gifts has also proposed building a 4,700 SF bank with drive-thru lanes.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

ChildrenSong to hold ‘Sing in’ sessions in January

ChildrenSong of NJ, a non-profit community children’s chorus based in Haddonfield, NJ will hold “Sing In” sessions for its upcoming spring semester on Monday evenings in January. ChildrenSong has a three-choir program for singers aged 8 to 18 in Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester counties. The program includes vocal technique, musicianship and repertoire study, and performance. The program starts on Monday, Jan. 9 and is free.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
PRINCETON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mullica Hill’s 2023 plans include road repairs and repaving

Mullica Hill’s township committee has a lot planned for the community in 2023. While there are no major expenditures in the new year, the township will focus on repairing some of the roads around town. “The township will also focus on getting some needed paving projects addressed in 2023,”...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
njurbannews.com

Millville Municipal Court accused of discrimination

Reports indicate that the Millville Municipal Court is being investigated by the state over accusations of racial discrimination. Municipal Judge Jason Witcher reportedly claims that Latino defendants were not given the option to appear virtually and had to show to court in person. “Whether I continue as a judge or...
MILLVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem

Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy