Amazon Deals: Kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off), wireless bluetooth earbuds only $14.44 w/coupon, women's fleece jacket only $16.40 (reg. $29.90), men's flannel shirt only $13.60

Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Amazon Deals: Samsung memory cards and flash drives up to 67% off, Barbie sets up to 50% off, Car Wipes by Armor All Variety Pack only $9.69 (50% off), Prime Video Channels only $1.99/mo.
Amazon has very impressive deals including Samsung memory cards and flash drives up to 67% off, Echo Show 5 (latest model) only $34.99 (59% off), Car Wipes by Armor All Variety Pack for $9.69 (50% off), kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off), wireless earbuds for $14.44 w/coupon, Women's Fleece Jackets for $16.40 (reg. $29.90), Men's Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt for $13.60, Men's Straight-Fit Woven Pajama Pants for $7.40 (45% off), Barbie sets up to 59% off, Prime Video Channels only $1.99/mo. (sign up by Jan. 1) and more! Read on for a list of top buys.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
geekwire.com
Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company
Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
This Philips Air fryer is 25% off right now in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale
Looking for an air fryer in the Boxing Day sales? This Philips Air fryer Essential XL is down to its lowest ever price
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock just hit lowest price ever — and includes free smart bulb
Amazon is slashing the prices of Alexa speakers and bundling a Sengled smart bulb for free.
Digital Trends
JLab’s new earbuds are smaller than a dime, and it says $99 hearing aids are on the way
Ahead of next week’s CES 2023 show in Las Vegas, JLab is giving us a sneak peek at what it will be showing to attendees. The company, which has a reputation for very affordable audio gear, is showing off its JBuds Mini, a $40 set of wireless earbuds that are tiny — 30% smaller than the JLab Go Air Pop, which were already remarkably small. They come in a charging case that’s designed to attach to a key ring, much like the Skullcandy Dime, and the entire package is no bigger than most wireless car keyfobs.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
AOL Corp
Amazon added lots of new deals to its after-Xmas sale — on earbuds, smart TVs, vacs and more!
We're officially extending Christmas into the New Year. Why? Because Amazon's just unloaded amazing deals on everything from tech to home to kitchen. Also, now is the perfect time to cash in those gift cards in your stocking! And Amazon has made it easy, thanks to an epic extended post-Christmas sale.
Eufy’s Got a New Years Spectacular Sale With Up To 50% Off Its Smart Home Gadgets
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s the end of 2022, and what a year it’s been. We saw some fantastic gadgets this year, many on sale during the holiday season, with some stellar Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. If you somehow missed out on all of the savings this Christmas, don’t panic. We’re still scouring the web for the best deals so you can buy yourself a belated Christmas present. Right now, Amazon has some excellent deals on products from eufy. The prices are ridiculous, with savings...
Recharge before the New Year with these Anker power station deals on Amazon
Amanda ReedHelp your devices recover from capturing all that unwrapping, imbibing, and Instagram-ing with Anker chargers, speakers, and generators on sale on Amazon.
TechRadar
After-Christmas TV sales 2022: the best deals happening right now
The holidays have come and gone, and that means after-Christmas TV sales have arrived with record-low prices on a range of 4K, OLED, and QLED displays from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and more. To help you find all of today's top offers, we've rounded up the very best after-Christmas TV sales happening right now.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec 28: Apple Watch SE for $249, 45% off Samsung Soundbar & More
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Deepest discounts for today include an Apple Watch SE (Gen 1) for $249, a Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical Outdoor Smartwatch that's 45% off and $500 off an MSI Laptop, the lowest prices in at least 30 days. Plus, a Shark robot vac is on sale for $169.99.
9 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
The best Bluetooth speakers aren’t necessarily the ones which blast out the biggest sounds. These days, we want more from our speakers, including a rugged design which will stand up to a certain amount of wear and tear.We suggest looking for speakers with a minimum protection level of IP67, which means it will be completely protected from dust, and can survive being (albeit briefly) submerged in water with a depth of up to one metre.Certain speakers can be wirelessly connected with other models to ensure the sound covers larger areas, and this particular feature is no longer limited to the...
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's Mac Studio is on sale for $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Shoppers looking for Mac deals can find a year-end blowout bargain on Apple's Mac Studio from Adorama, now $154 off. Plus, get $30 off AppleCare. Apple released the Mac Studio in March 2022, and...
Save up to $200 on two of the best Dyson vacuums we’ve ever tried ahead of 2023
Dyson makes some of the best vacuums on the market and you can shop holiday savings on two of the brand's stick cleaners right now.
Boxing Day Apple AirPods deals 2022: Best offers on wireless earbuds
If you’re looking for post-Christmas pick-me-up, the Boxing Day sales are a good place to start. Whether you’ve got gift cards to spend or want to score a saving on a pricey bit of tech, you’ll find discounts from fashion and devices to home appliances, air fryers, mattresses and more.From televisions and smart speakers to smartphones and headphones, we’ll be tracking the biggest and best technology discounts for Boxing Day in our main tech guide.But some products are too important to be bundled with others – and that’s why we’re highlighting the best deals on Apple’s AirPods.The perennially popular wireless...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s Jet 75, the Dyson cordless vacuum rival, is $250 off
Most shoppers look for Dyson deals when they decide to buy a cordless vacuum, but you should know that there are other brands out there that make dependable products in the same category. One of them is Samsung, which is currently selling the Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless vacuum with a $250 discount that slashes its price all the way down to $400. There’s no telling when this offer will end, so you should hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the price cut.
This refurbished iPad Air 16GB bundle is now only $149.99
Stack CommerceSave nearly 70 percent with this eco-friendly deal.
Comments / 0