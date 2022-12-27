ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police: Rockford woman arrested after throwing coffee at man protesting abortion clinic

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPLeL_0jvrDEud00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly throwing coffee at a protestor.

Officers responded to 611 Auburn Street, the prospective site of a family planning clinic, around 10:10 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

They learned when they arrived that a car had pulled over in front of the clinic while a group of people protesting. A woman got out of the passenger seat before confronting the adult male victim, asking him whose house they were in front of and why they were protesting.

Nataly Rivera, 26, attempted to knock the man’s cell phone from his hand before throwing a cup of coffee at him. She then got back into the car and fled the area.

Rivera was taken into custody a short time later at her residence. She has been charged with Battery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WIFR

Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport man killed in vehicle crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man convicted of murder dies in prison custody

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend died while in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. A spokesperson for the IDOC confirmed the death of 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith. Following his sentencing in Winnebago County on Dec. 16, Smith was transferred to the Stateville Northern Receiving Center in Crest Hill. According to the Will County Coroner’s Office, Smith died on Sunday, Dec. 25 - Christmas day. An autopsy has already been performed, although a cause of death has not been released.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom

Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Rockford museum takes residents back...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Pet shop, other businesses, destroyed in Mendota fire

MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire in the LaSalle County community of Mendota.It broke out overnight, destroying multiple businesses, including a pet store. Around 50 mice, frogs, fish and snakes died in the fire, but at least two animals survived. 
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford

Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County. According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Recent gun violence near Charles Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charles Street in Rockford has the been the area of atleast two acts of gun violence over the past weeks. “That particular location has had a little bit more than its fair share of just unfortunate or violent activity,” said 2nd ward of The City of Rockford, Alderman Jonathan Logemann. December 17th […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
BARRINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy