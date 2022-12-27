Dozens of vehicles burglarized in two neighborhoods near Sacramento State, police say

More than 60 vehicles were broken into early Tuesday morning at a pair of locations near the Sacramento State campus, city police said.

Officers responded to “numerous” reports of burglaries near the 2300 block of American River Drive in the Campus Commons neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. Police located 47 vehicles that were damaged, with evidence those vehicles had been burglarized.

Another 14 vehicle burglaries were reported in the 7400 block of Brighton Avenue, in Sacramento’s Ramona Village neighborhood, according to the Police Department.

“Investigators will be working to determine what, if any relation there is between the two crime scenes,” authorities wrote.

Campus Commons is just north of Sacramento State, across the American River from the campus, and Ramona Village is just south of the university, across Highway 50. The two crime scenes are about 3 miles apart.

The Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the burglaries to contact its dispatch center.

The department has also set up an online community evidence portal, which can be used to submit photos, videos and other digital evidence to authorities.

The portal can be accessed at sacramentopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/122722vehicleburglaries .