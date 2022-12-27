Read full article on original website
Local COVID Hospitalizations Up As Case Numbers Slip Slightly; Flu Count Also Drops
San Diego County public health officials continue to urge residents to seek vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 as numbers remain elevated. In the past week, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported 15 additional COVID deaths and 4,537 new infections – compared to 4,764 the week prior.
What San Diego Doctors are saying about This Year's Flu
Doctors urging caution as infections are still possible
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: This Year We Learned That North County’s Homeless Service Providers Need More Funding, Resources
There are only three homeless shelters in North County and at least 787 unsheltered people, according to the last Point in Time Count, and homeless service providers in the region agree that number is rapidly growing. All three of those shelters are almost always at capacity, meaning people who need...
CDC tracking another spike in respiratory cases, now warning of Group-A Strep
This comes as the nation and San Diego track three high level infections, RSV, Covid-19, and the flu.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: This Year We Learned Active-Duty Military Suicides Are a Quiet Crisis
With more than 100,000 troops, San Diego has the largest military population of any city in the United States. And as Will Huntsberry uncovered earlier this year, a disturbing trend is affecting the youngest troops, who’ve signed up to serve their country. Military leaders long boasted that troops have...
News 8 KFMB
Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms
ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
Voiceof San Diego
What We Learned This Year: North County Service Providers Can’t Keep Up With Growing Homelessness
Read more stories in our What We Learned This Year series here. For roughly six years, there have only been three homeless shelters in North County – two of them are low-barrier, which means they don’t require things like sobriety or background checks to enter. The other is a higher-barrier shelter for women and families.
kusi.com
Local restaurants file lawsuit to prevent AB 275 from taking effect
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FAST Recovery Act (AB 257) was signed into law in September and is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The law would create a 10-person council with the legislative aim of implementing broad regulatory practices impacting wage rates, work hours, and more.
Voiceof San Diego
What We Learned This Year: Military Recruits Died by Suicide at Higher Rates Than Other Young People in San Diego
Read more stories in our What We Learned This Year series here. If you or someone you know is considering suicide call or text 988. I was working on a morbid task: going through death certificates for people under 21 who had died by suicide. I wanted to know if, as some reports had suggested, youth suicides went up during the pandemic. It turned out that was not the case, locally. But a trend in the “occupation” box stuck out.
chulavistatoday.com
MountainWest Real Estate, City of Chula Vista, MTS undergo negotiations to develop Bayview Point
MountainWest Real Estate is given the green-light to start negotiations with The City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transportation System(MTS) to kick start Bayview Point. On Wednesday, it was reported that the real estate development team received the authorization from Chula Vista officials and MTS, to begin talks for this $900 million project that would bring a mixed-use mobility hub to the city of Chula Vista.
San Diego Humane Society dealing with 'unprecedented' number of dogs in shelters
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is asking the community to help with what it says is an unprecedented intake of dogs across the county. This time of the year is usually considered a slow season but the shelter says it’s at over capacity. The San...
KPBS
Flight cancellations leave migrants stranded across county
Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.
KPBS
Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness
On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
Opening of San Diego area's 1st Amazon Fresh grocery store delayed indefinitely
The first Amazon Fresh grocery store location in San Diego County has been in the works for years. But while it appeared to be close to opening back in the spring, the doors have remained closed.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
Power Outage In Balboa Park Area; 134 SDGE Customers without Power
A total of 134 customers in the area of Balboa Park, Center City and Golden Hills were without power Thursday, San Diego Gas & Electric said. The utility said the power outage started at 9:52 a.m., and estimated power would be restored by 3:30 p.m. “SDG&E is assessing the outage...
kusi.com
Todd Gloria finally moves to repair San Diego roads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will highlight a proposed major update to the city’s Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday. The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.
Sacramento Observer
Gov. Newsom’s Broadband Initiative Is Bringing Internet Access Statewide to the Digitally Disadvantaged
(CBM) – In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference in San Diego County to announce that the construction of the Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative had commenced. A collaboration between California’s Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the Department of Technology, the initiative’s purpose is to construct a 10,000-mile-long broadband network to provide open internet access statewide by the end of 2026.
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
matadornetwork.com
This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California
If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
