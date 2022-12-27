FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday night, Arkansas had apparently defeated Kansas 53-51 in the second overtime when a flag was thrown. The Pac-12 official called Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo for targeting. After a review by one of the referees while another one or two shared laughs and chatter with some huddled up Kansas players the call amazingly stood.

