New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Wienerschnitzel to open doors in Springdale
Wienerschnitzel will be occupying one of three lots in a brand-new development by Haag Brown Development.
thv11.com
Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
macaronikid.com
Family-Friendly New Year's Events in Northwest Arkansas 2022-23
Looking for kid-friendly New Year's Eve events in Northwest Arkansas? We've got your list of Dec. 31 family-friendly events happening in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville areas, along with New Year's Day fun too!. Please check back often as we are adding more kid-friendly New Year events frequently. Last updated...
Castle in the Ozarks available to buy or rent out
A survivalist's tower in the Ozarks has been modified into a modern-day castle on a secluded 6.9 acres in northwest Arkansas.
Gravette asks for public input on comprehensive plan
Gravette city officials are looking for help making the city better.
Hot dog! New Weinerschnitzel restaurant rolls into Springdale
ARKANSAS, USA — The national restaurant brand with a cult following is headed to NWA. If you have never had the chance to try Wienerschnitzel, the business was founded in 1961 and is the world’s largest hot dog chain. Known for serving a variety of dogs with ice cream and shakes.
Springdale business catches fire
Springdale fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the corner of W Randall Wobbe Lane and Thompson Street.
Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
KARK
McAdoo targeting call overturned
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday night, Arkansas had apparently defeated Kansas 53-51 in the second overtime when a flag was thrown. The Pac-12 official called Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo for targeting. After a review by one of the referees while another one or two shared laughs and chatter with some huddled up Kansas players the call amazingly stood.
$69k lottery prize unclaimed in McDonald County
PINEVILLE, Mo. — Someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $69,000 in Pineville, Missouri. The game was Show Me Cash. The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store at 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville on Dec. 26. The winning numbers were 3-9-18-19-21. Whoever won the prize has until June 24, 2023, to claim it. […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
nwahomepage.com
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
New wood-fired pizza restaurant to open in Fayetteville
"Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom" is set to open in Fayetteville next month on Jan. 8, adding a new option to eat for Northwest Arkansas pizza lovers.
Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas
HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
fourstateshomepage.com
The Courts Building is moving operations
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Operations there are about to end at the Courts Building. Court activity is on pause as judges, clerks and staff make the move to the brand-new building across the parking lot. It’s a two-week break to make the transition, and make sure everything works properly. Jasper...
