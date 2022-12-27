ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
ARKANSAS STATE
macaronikid.com

Family-Friendly New Year's Events in Northwest Arkansas 2022-23

Looking for kid-friendly New Year's Eve events in Northwest Arkansas? We've got your list of Dec. 31 family-friendly events happening in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville areas, along with New Year's Day fun too!. Please check back often as we are adding more kid-friendly New Year events frequently. Last updated...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

McAdoo targeting call overturned

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday night, Arkansas had apparently defeated Kansas 53-51 in the second overtime when a flag was thrown. The Pac-12 official called Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo for targeting. After a review by one of the referees while another one or two shared laughs and chatter with some huddled up Kansas players the call amazingly stood.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

$69k lottery prize unclaimed in McDonald County

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $69,000 in Pineville, Missouri. The game was Show Me Cash. The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store at 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville on Dec. 26. The winning numbers were 3-9-18-19-21. Whoever won the prize has until June 24, 2023, to claim it. […]
PINEVILLE, MO
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas

HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

The Courts Building is moving operations

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Operations there are about to end at the Courts Building. Court activity is on pause as judges, clerks and staff make the move to the brand-new building across the parking lot. It’s a two-week break to make the transition, and make sure everything works properly. Jasper...
CARTHAGE, MO

