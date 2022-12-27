Read full article on original website
Dogs at local animal shelter enjoy holiday meal together
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) were able to enjoy a holiday meal thanks to donations from Bahati & Frey’s Place. Close to 100 dogs being cared for at Montgomery County ARC gathered for a holiday meal together at 4 p.m. on Friday, according to a media release from Montgomery County Business Services.
Eaton Register Herald
Angel’s Heavenly Nails & Boutique recognized with ribbon cutting ceremony
EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Joe Renner of Eaton and the Preble County Board of Commissioners took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Angel’s Heavenly Nails and Boutique, Saturday, Dec. 10. “We’re here to help Angel finally get to celebrate her...
miamivalleytoday.com
New Years celebrations
Join the Valley Church at the Troy Rec from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, for new year’s eve game night at the Troy Rec featuring soccer, basketball, ping-pong, pool, board games and more. Bring some friends and a snack to share. The Troy Rec is located at 11 N. Market St.
dayton.com
Miamisburg businesses want hours extended for outdoor drinking area
MIAMISBURG — Business owners are hoping the outdoor drinking area created in downtown Miamisburg last year can extend its hours and number of days each week. The city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, launched downtown in July 2021 with hours of 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua awards grants to small businesses
PIQUA – Piqua City Commission has approved the award of $500,000 in grants to support local small businesses. The grant dollars combined with matching funds committed by the recipient businesses will result in nearly one million dollars being invested into Piqua’s small businesses community. The city of Piqua...
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Kimmy
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means it’s time for the Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton!. Ashley Schmitt with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us over Zoom to introduce Kimmy!. Kimmy is about 3 years old and...
dayton.com
4 food-based businesses coming soon to Dayton Arcade
This year has been filled with lots of new restaurant and business news with several stories focusing on the Dayton Arcade. Megan Dunn Peters, arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners, said in November they have leased the vast majority of the South Arcade, which includes first floor restaurant and food-based retail space. She said this totals around 20,000-square-feet with more operators to be announced.
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy fourth-grader runs one mile everyday in 2022
TROY — Sub-zero temperatures and snowfall can’t stop Troy resident Anthony Cianciolo from running at least one mile every day. Anthony, age 10, is currently finishing up a full year of running a mile per day in 2022, and he hasn’t missed a single day yet. “He...
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
Dayton Public Schools ‘highly’ recommending masks for students, staff
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is “highly” recommending that all students and staff mask-up after the winter break. The district posted the announcement on its website Thursday night. >> Southwest Airlines officials: We plan to resume normal operations Friday. “Due to an increase in sickness in Montgomery...
WLWT 5
Daycare bandits at it again, targeting unlocked cars outside Mason child care centers
MASON, Ohio — Daycare bandits are at it again. In the last two weeks, thieves have targeted cars outside three daycare centers in Mason. "They absolutely know what they're doing," said Steve Spanagel, owner of All About Kids. "They got us and two of our competitors within a mile of here."
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy PD receives grant for body-worn cameras
TROY — The Troy Police Department has received a $71,790 grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services, which will be used to pay for data storage of videos from officers’ body-worn cameras. “Storing the hours of footage picked up by our...
Spencerville properties declared sold at $1.2 million
SPENCERVILLE — As one door closes another one always opens. For many tenants in Spencerville, the retirement of one landlord led to a fresh start for another. Hartsock Realty recently sold a house package in Spencerville with a total of 21 homes and 22 units. The properties were listed at $1,359,000 and later sold for $1,260,000. The occupied homes will now be under the ownership of Ten Hearts LLC.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Christmas season a little while longer at Veterans Memorial Civic Center with its showing of “The Polar Express” at 5 p.m. today. The showing is part of the center’s Groupie Movie Series, and admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at http://www.limaciviccenter.com/groupiemovies.
Xenia High School to change cell phone policy
The school is making this change in order to help students be less distracted in the classroom during class times, according to a release sent out by Principal David Torrence to student families Dec. 28.
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
Sidney Daily News
Resident saved by civilian after structure fire
SIDNEY — A good samaritan helped save a life Tuesday night at a house fire. According to Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst, at 4:48 p.m. on Dec. 27, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 228 S. Miami Ave. for a reported structure fire with a person trapped inside. Upon...
