FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
KETV.com
Video: Aerial views show extent of ice jams along the Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — Aerial footage from the Nebraska State Patrol shows the extent of the ice jams along the Missouri River. It's the first ice jam on the Missouri River in Omaha since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. This year's drought dried out river banks, giving way...
KETV.com
Overturned gravel truck blocks traffic Friday on Interstate 680 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — An overturned gravel truck caused delays on Interstate 680 in Omaha on Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a semitruck rolled over and lost a load of gravel, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The two right lanes of Interstate 680 northbound were closed due to...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weekend, changes start Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build overnight into Saturday morning. Early in the day there’s the chance for some patchy fog which should break up shortly after 8 AM. From there we’ll warm to a high of 47 under a mix of sun and clouds in the Metro. Clouds help us remain mild through the night with temperatures in the low 30s as we ring in the New Year.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant
The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.
News Channel Nebraska
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
WOWT
Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of an Omaha apartment complex have been reporting water outages in recent days. A spokesperson for Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News the Tudor Heights complex, located off Interstate 680 near Maple Street, has been experiencing internal leaks and frozen pipes, causing some apartments to go without water.
norfolkneradio.com
Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest
OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
thereader.com
How Nebraska Officials Are Trying to Solve the Plastic Problem
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Everyone recognizes the phrase, but the emphasis is commonly misplaced on the “recycle” part when the first two may be more important, at least when it comes to plastic. According to a 2022 article by The Atlantic, a mere 5% of plastic is actually recycled, meaning the vast majority is dumped in landfills along with other garbage.
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: Omaha's growing brewery industry
More and more people in the Metro are not just hitting regular bars, but are heading to breweries that produce their own beers. A city’s ‘culinary coolness’ is often measured by its breweries. “The brewery scene in Nebraska is incredible. We’ve gone from 10 breweries to over...
fox42kptm.com
Aldrick Scott charged with murder
47-year-old Aldrick Scott has been charged with First Degree murder, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence in the death of 43-year-old Omaha mother Cari Allen, according to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Allen disappeared on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and was last seen in an area near her...
WOWT
Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
fox42kptm.com
What to know before lighting fireworks on New Year's Eve in Omaha
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The New Year is almost here, and celebrations are about to be underway. One of the ways some people celebrate the coming of the New Year is with fireworks. Because of that, the Omaha Police is sending out a reminder to the community about when...
WOWT
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During this winter warm-up, thousands of drivers will go through a car wash. Club Carwash, with four locations in the Omaha area, washed more than 322,000 vehicles in the first seven months of this year. Less than a tenth of 1% — 410 customers — filed damage claims.
fox42kptm.com
As flight woes at Eppley continue, some still find ways to fly out of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb.—In a reflection of what’s happening nationally, a lot of Southwest Airlines flights at Eppley remained grounded. Of the 27 departures listed for the next day, only six of them have not been canceled at this time. At the airport Wednesday, there wasn’t as much chaos. All...
