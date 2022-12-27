BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Barcelona and Arsenal winger Marc Overmars is recovering from a mild stroke, according to Belgian club Royal Antwerp. Antwerp, where the 49-year-old Overmars is serving as director of football, posted a message on Twitter on Friday saying the Dutchman “became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke.” It added that Overmars is “doing well” but “will have to take it easy for a while.”

1 DAY AGO