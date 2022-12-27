Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Newcastle held to 0-0 draw by Leeds to end winning streak
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Fabian Schar wasted three good chances as Newcastle’s six-game winning streak in the Premier League was halted by a 0-0 draw against Leeds on Saturday. Schar and fellow defender Dan Burn had the best chances for Newcastle, but neither was able to break the...
Post Register
Club Brugge hires Scott Parker as head coach
BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was hired Saturday as the new head coach of Belgian club Club Brugge. The 42-year-old Parker had been out of work since being fired by Bournemouth in August, having voiced his unhappiness regarding the Premier League club’s approach in the transfer market.
Post Register
Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signs 1st pro contract with PSG
PARIS (AP) — Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, tying him to the French champion until 2026. The 17-year-old Housni, who grew up in the southeastern Paris suburb of Creteil, came through the club's academy and played for the Under-19 side.
Post Register
Arsenal stretches EPL lead after Man City held by Everton
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal couldn't have asked for a much better end to the year. The Gunners stretched their Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton on Saturday, having seen their two closest challengers — Manchester City and Newcastle — both drop points earlier in the day.
Post Register
Arsenal stretches EPL lead with 4-2 win at Brighton
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Arsenal stretched its Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton on Saturday capped by a well-worked breakaway goal from Gabriel Martinelli. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah had Arsenal 3-0 up by the 47th minute and seemingly...
Post Register
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
Post Register
Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
Post Register
Marc Overmars recovering from 'mild stroke,' Antwerp says
BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Barcelona and Arsenal winger Marc Overmars is recovering from a mild stroke, according to Belgian club Royal Antwerp. Antwerp, where the 49-year-old Overmars is serving as director of football, posted a message on Twitter on Friday saying the Dutchman “became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke.” It added that Overmars is “doing well” but “will have to take it easy for a while.”
Comments / 0