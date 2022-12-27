Read full article on original website
Related
'Be kind to yourself:' Anthony Hopkins offers an uplifting New Year's message on his 47th anniversary of sobriety
Anthony Hopkins has a lot to celebrate this New Year's Eve.
NBC San Diego
Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Baby No. 12! See the Announcement
The "Masked Singer" star and Alyssa Scott welcomed their new baby. Nick Cannon is a father of 12. The proud pop and model Alyssa Scott's baby was announced on Scott's Instagram account Dec. 29, revealing that the baby was a girl and had been born two weeks earlier. "December 14...
NBC San Diego
Bella Thorne Says Casting Director Accused Her of ‘Flirting' at Age 10
Content warning: This story discusses sexual abuse. Bella Thorne said her early acting experiences weren't all rosey. During an appearance on 's "High Low" podcast, the Disney Channel alum alleged that she lost an acting job when she was 10 years old after an unnamed casting director accused her of "flirting" with him at an audition.
NBC San Diego
T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Relationship
T.J. Holmes is parting ways from Marilee Fiebig. The "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-anchor has filed for divorce from Fiebig, an attorney, after nearly 13 years of marriage, a source familiar with the situation tells E! News. The pair, who wed in March 2010, share 9-year-old daughter Sabine...
NBC San Diego
Kim Kardashian's Blonde Era Is Officially Over
Kim Kardashian's brunette hair has made a glorious comeback. Instead of waiting for the New Year to make a drastic change, "The Kardashians" star returned to her roots on Christmas Eve. However, her dramatic transformation was almost overshadowed by her family's annual holiday party. After all, the Kardashian-Jenner party included...
Comments / 0