Local standouts play in 32nd annual Alex Spanos All-Star Classic
IMPERIAL – For most varsity football players the 2022 season is over, however a handful of local standouts were selected to participate in the 32nd annual Alex Spanos All-Star Classic held Saturday, December 10 at Mira Mesa High School in San Diego. The teams were divided by North and...
NBC San Diego
Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years
Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
CBS Sports
San Diego State vs. UNLV: Prediction, pick, spread, line, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
A couple of Mountain West contenders will square off to conclude a Saturday tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV hosts San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
iheart.com
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
eastvillagetimes.com
The All-San Diego Area Baseball Team
It’s no secret that San Diego is a hotbed for baseball talent. In fact, Bloomberg ranks San Diego as the top city in the United States for major league talent per 100,000 residents. That’s pretty high praise, and it’s very deserving. Unfortunately, not many of these names played for the hometown San Diego Padres (I will give Ted Williams credit for playing for the PCL Padres in 1936 and 1937).
CAVA Opening Fifth San Diego Restaurant
Mediterranean Chain Adding Spot in Carmel Mountain Ranch
News 8 KFMB
Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms
ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
San Diego weekly Reader
Leonard Patton’s Jazz Lounge risk pays off with first big-name booking
When vocalist Leonard Patton decided to launch a jazz venue in the midst of the pandemic — and in La Mesa, of all places — many wondered if he had lost his mind. But when The Jazz Lounge opened its doors in July 2021, Patton had a plan. Now it’s a year and a half later, he’s produced some 160 shows, and that plan seems to have justified the risk.
San Diego Auto Show is Back – What You Need to Know
Organizers coined a phrase for the San Diego International Auto Show – “Where the Cars are the Stars” – but the stars have been missing for two years. That changes at the San Diego Convention Center Friday when the auto show returns after two years of canceled shows due to COVID-19.
San Diego ranked a top city for New Year’s
From firework displays to nightlife options and fine dining, there's a lot to weigh when deciding where to celebrate the New Year's holiday in style and in budget.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
San Diego prepares for storm, offers tips and sandbags
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
matadornetwork.com
This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California
If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans! Enjoy Free Admission to Old Town Trolley Tours, Whaley House and Ghost and Gravestones Tour in January
Calling all locals! Ever wanted to sightsee San Diego as a tourist? Or take a ghost & gravestones tour, or even go inside the Whaley House? Well, now you can for free in January. Starting January 2, residents with a valid ID can enjoy a free Old Town Trolley Tour,...
San Diego news anchor, Marcella Lee, left abandoned by Southwest Airlines
SAN DIEGO — Travelers from far and wide ticketed for their holiday destinations with Southwest Airlines were left without a plane to board - including CBS 8 San Diego's very own anchor, Marcella Lee. Marcella Lee and her family set off for San Diego International Airport Monday, December 26,...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
10 Best Casinos & Casino Hotels in San Diego County
Whether you and Lady Luck are already besties or you hope to be, San Diego has the perfect resort casino to scratch your gaming itch in style. From the luckiest casino to the best casino resort pool, it’s on this list. These casinos and casino hotels made my list...
NBC San Diego
$11k-Winning SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold at North Park Liquor Store
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego liquor store and is worth $11,563, the California Lottery announced. The winning San Diego ticket was sold at Adams Wine & Spirits in North Park, which is located...
