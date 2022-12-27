A couple of Mountain West contenders will square off to conclude a Saturday tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV hosts San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO