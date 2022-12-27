ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

WSAW

Marathon County closes all snowmobile trails Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just as snowmobile trails were beginning to open and get cleared up for the season, Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry has decided to close the section of the Moutain Bay Trail from County J going East. The closure will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau business damaged in overnight fire

A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

New Wausau firefighters in training after lengthy hiring process

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Having someone there to respond to your emergency, is crucial. That’s why the Wausau Fire Department has been working hard, since the fall, to hire for 17 open firefighter positions. Fire Chief Bob Barteck said the first round of interviews consisted of 39 candidates. Chief...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Update: Stolen vehicle report led to police response at Wausau-area Kwik Trip

A heavy police presence early Thursday at a Wausau-area Kwik Trip resulted from a report of a stolen vehicle at the convenience store, officials said. Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51 and asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. The scene was cleared about two hours later, after a 23-year-old woman who appeared to be having a mental health crisis was taken to North Central Health Care for evaluation.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Langlade County snowmobile trails to remain closed

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Forester Cody Brauner, Langlade County Forestry Department, announced Tuesday that the Langlade County snowmobile trail system will remain closed due to the recent storm damage as well as the forecasted warmer weather and rain. The snowmobile clubs are continuing to clear trails from the Dec. 15...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
thecitypages.com

How a Rothschild snowmobile trail is being revived

A 13-mile Rothschild snowmobile trail that went dormant for a few years will be back up and running this year. The trail runs from Indianhead Golf Course in Mosinee to Highway J in Weston. It is funded and will open this year. Rothschild Urbanaires Snowmobile Club has been out working...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Gas prices up nearly 30 cents in one week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week. The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

30-foot snowman Snowmy Kromer welcomes visitors in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Frosty the snowman has some competition this year. A 30-foot snowman named Snowmy Kromer is making the Minocqua Visitors Bureau his home. Snowmy Kromer welcomes all visitors coming into Minocqua on Highway 51. “We love having the snowman here. He’s a great attraction,” said Krystal Westfahl,...
MINOCQUA, WI
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

