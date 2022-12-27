Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Marathon County closes all snowmobile trails Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just as snowmobile trails were beginning to open and get cleared up for the season, Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry has decided to close the section of the Moutain Bay Trail from County J going East. The closure will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
Wausau business damaged in overnight fire
A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
WSAW
Stevens Point lifting overnight parking restrictions for New Years Eve
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point is lifting all overnight parking restrictions Saturday night into Sunday. In a press release, the Mayor stated this is in an effort to ensure residents have a safe night. With overnight parking on the streets, all non-permitted city lots and...
WSAW
New Wausau firefighters in training after lengthy hiring process
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Having someone there to respond to your emergency, is crucial. That’s why the Wausau Fire Department has been working hard, since the fall, to hire for 17 open firefighter positions. Fire Chief Bob Barteck said the first round of interviews consisted of 39 candidates. Chief...
Update: Stolen vehicle report led to police response at Wausau-area Kwik Trip
A heavy police presence early Thursday at a Wausau-area Kwik Trip resulted from a report of a stolen vehicle at the convenience store, officials said. Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51 and asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. The scene was cleared about two hours later, after a 23-year-old woman who appeared to be having a mental health crisis was taken to North Central Health Care for evaluation.
WSAW
Families from all over head to Granite Peak for some New Year’s fun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a busy day at Granite Peak, but the ice and slush were not stopping the skiers from having a good time. With warmer weather, the only thing skiers had to worry about was ice. The lift slowed down in the morning due to flash...
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
WSAW
Stevens Point, Portage County Tavern League providing safe rides home on New Year’s Eve
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - At Guu’s On Main, it’s a double party on Saturday night with New Year’s Eve and their “Guu’s-aversary.”. “We’ve got a band called Save Point, they’re gonna start at ten o’clock. And we’re also gonna have a little champagne toast at midnight,” said Kellen Ferkey, owner of Guu’s On Main.
WSAW
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
WSAW
Tavern League, AAA bring back safe ride programs for New Year’s
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As they did for Thanksgiving weekend, the Tavern League of Wisconsin is offering free rides home for those celebrating New Year’s Eve in an effort to keep Wisconsin roads safe. If you find yourself in a state where you shouldn’t get behind the wheel, Lt....
WSAW
Langlade County snowmobile trails to remain closed
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Forester Cody Brauner, Langlade County Forestry Department, announced Tuesday that the Langlade County snowmobile trail system will remain closed due to the recent storm damage as well as the forecasted warmer weather and rain. The snowmobile clubs are continuing to clear trails from the Dec. 15...
Wausau area births, Dec. 29
Kurtis Crawford and Micaela Pelot announce the birth of their son Bentley Alan, born at 2:38 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022. Bentley weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
WSAW
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy police presence was reported early Thursday morning at a Kwik Trip in Weston. Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Highway 51. According to Marathon County Dispatch, people were asked to...
thecitypages.com
How a Rothschild snowmobile trail is being revived
A 13-mile Rothschild snowmobile trail that went dormant for a few years will be back up and running this year. The trail runs from Indianhead Golf Course in Mosinee to Highway J in Weston. It is funded and will open this year. Rothschild Urbanaires Snowmobile Club has been out working...
WSAW
Gas prices up nearly 30 cents in one week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week. The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.
wearegreenbay.com
59-year-old passenger dies after crash in Langlade County, alcohol believed to be factor
VILAS, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash that left one passenger dead in Langlade County is under investigation after a driver reportedly went through a stop sign. According to a release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday on CTH H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas.
WSAW
30-foot snowman Snowmy Kromer welcomes visitors in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Frosty the snowman has some competition this year. A 30-foot snowman named Snowmy Kromer is making the Minocqua Visitors Bureau his home. Snowmy Kromer welcomes all visitors coming into Minocqua on Highway 51. “We love having the snowman here. He’s a great attraction,” said Krystal Westfahl,...
WSAW
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is using Flock cameras to catch criminals
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is catching criminals in a new way. Law enforcement is using the Flock Camera System to scan license plates when searching for suspects. The first Flock camera was installed in Rib Mountain about four months ago. Although...
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
WSAW
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield accepting Christmas tree donations for zoo animals
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is accepting Christmas tree donations. The trees help provide the animals enrichment and keep the trees out of landfills. The animals also use the trees as food or shelter. The trees must be free of tinsel, hooks or spray paint. Trees...
Comments / 0