Minnetonka Man Sentenced for Role in St. Cloud Drive-By Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Minnetonka has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year. Twenty-one-year-old Ca'Mari Smith was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He gets credit for already serving 495 days in the county jail. According to the criminal complaint...
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
80th reported homicide in Minneapolis comes after city reports record number of gun confiscations in 2022
A man in his 20’s was found with fatal gunshot wounds late Friday on the east side of downtown Minneapolis, there are no arrests and names are not released
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Minneapolis police confiscate record amount of illegal guns, homicides down 17%
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police officers have confiscated the most illegal guns ever off city streets.Chief of Police Brian O'Hara says about 1,100 guns were recovered in 2022--that's the equal vent of three guns a night.Reg Chapman sat down with the chief to see what's working and plans to keep the city safe over the New Year's weekend.Despite being down several hundred officers, Minneapolis police have taken a big step towards making the city safer."It's an astronomical amount of guns--basically 1,100 firearms taken off the street from people who should hot have them," said O'Hara.MPD reports a 5.3% increase in the...
Charges: Man texted pictures of gun, made threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall
A man has been charged with making threats of violence towards St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the Maplewood Mall. Andrew T. Grzywinski, 35, of St. Paul, is accused of texting a picture of an AR-15 style gun to his ex-girlfriend with a message reading: "Maplewood Mall is my idea and Mayor of St. Paul is end goal."
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Second extension granted as suspect as hold limit nears
(FOX 9) - Authorities announced Wednesday a second charging extension has been granted for all five suspects in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Suspects will be released at noon Thursday if no charges have been filed at that time. However, they could...
fox9.com
After shooting, Mall of America to check bags, add more security
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A week after a fatal shooting inside the Mall of America, the megamall in Bloomington says it's beefing up its security. Mall of America announced on Thursday an enhanced security plan that includes "periodic and unannounced bag checks," as well as additional security officers and Bloomington police officers.
fox9.com
Charges: Alarming text forced police to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for making threats after police say his disturbing text messages forced officials to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday. Andrew Grzwinski, age 36, is charged with two counts of threats of violence. Police say it was threats made by Grzwinski...
Businesses and law enforcement get ready for NYE events across the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Many people are counting down to the new year on Saturday night. People have plenty of ways to celebrate across the Twin Cities and both businesses and law enforcement are putting a focus on safety. Before the ball drops to welcome 2023, Deputy Sheriff Matthew Petrone with...
fox9.com
Woodbury man assaulted in his driveway during armed robbery: police
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury police are investigating an armed robbery after a man was assaulted in the driveway outside his home early Thursday morning. Police responded to the call of an armed robbery on the 7000 block of Winter Wheat Way around 5:15 a.m. and found a man who had been punched in the face. Police said the man had his phone, keys and wallet stolen during the attack.
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
wearegreenbay.com
Minnesota man sentenced after reaching plea deal, stole $43K in gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was sentenced on Wednesday after reaching a plea deal for his alleged involvement in stealing $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly back in March. Travis Burrell was sentenced on December 28 to...
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
Police: Woodbury man punched, robbed at gunpoint in his driveway
Police are searching for at least five suspects believed to have been involved in a violent armed robbery in Woodbury early Thursday morning. The Woodbury Police Department said officers were called to the 7000 block of Winter Wheat Way around 5:15 a.m. after a man reported he'd been robbed in his driveway.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park police involved in 2 separate pursuits early Thursday
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park Police reported terminating two separate car chases early Thursday morning. At 12:35 a.m., officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North. The driver refused to stop and began to flee southbound on Brooklyn Boulevard into Brooklyn Center.
fox9.com
Drunk driver with revoked license ran red light in Minneapolis fatal crash: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces felony charges in a fatal Minneapolis car crash after allegedly speeding and running a red light while intoxicated, according to court documents. The crash occurred on Nov. 18 around 2:10 a.m. on University Avenue Southeast over Highway 35 in Minneapolis. Police responded...
fox9.com
Child dies in western Wisconsin mobile home fire
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (FOX 9) - A child is dead following a fire in a mobile home in River Falls, Wisconsin, early Friday morning. City officials said the fire occurred at 4:30 a.m. in a residence on the 1400 block of South Wasson Lane in River Falls. When the fire department arrived on the scene, they found two mobile homes fully engulfed in flames.
Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
