MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police officers have confiscated the most illegal guns ever off city streets.Chief of Police Brian O'Hara says about 1,100 guns were recovered in 2022--that's the equal vent of three guns a night.Reg Chapman sat down with the chief to see what's working and plans to keep the city safe over the New Year's weekend.Despite being down several hundred officers, Minneapolis police have taken a big step towards making the city safer."It's an astronomical amount of guns--basically 1,100 firearms taken off the street from people who should hot have them," said O'Hara.MPD reports a 5.3% increase in the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO