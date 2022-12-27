ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police confiscate record amount of illegal guns, homicides down 17%

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police officers have confiscated the most illegal guns ever off city streets.Chief of Police Brian O'Hara says about 1,100 guns were recovered in 2022--that's the equal vent of three guns a night.Reg Chapman sat down with the chief to see what's working and plans to keep the city safe over the New Year's weekend.Despite being down several hundred officers, Minneapolis police have taken a big step towards making the city safer."It's an astronomical amount of guns--basically 1,100 firearms taken off the street from people who should hot have them," said O'Hara.MPD reports a 5.3% increase in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

After shooting, Mall of America to check bags, add more security

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A week after a fatal shooting inside the Mall of America, the megamall in Bloomington says it's beefing up its security. Mall of America announced on Thursday an enhanced security plan that includes "periodic and unannounced bag checks," as well as additional security officers and Bloomington police officers.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Woodbury man assaulted in his driveway during armed robbery: police

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury police are investigating an armed robbery after a man was assaulted in the driveway outside his home early Thursday morning. Police responded to the call of an armed robbery on the 7000 block of Winter Wheat Way around 5:15 a.m. and found a man who had been punched in the face. Police said the man had his phone, keys and wallet stolen during the attack.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme

LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
LAKEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Park police involved in 2 separate pursuits early Thursday

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park Police reported terminating two separate car chases early Thursday morning. At 12:35 a.m., officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North. The driver refused to stop and began to flee southbound on Brooklyn Boulevard into Brooklyn Center.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Child dies in western Wisconsin mobile home fire

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (FOX 9) - A child is dead following a fire in a mobile home in River Falls, Wisconsin, early Friday morning. City officials said the fire occurred at 4:30 a.m. in a residence on the 1400 block of South Wasson Lane in River Falls. When the fire department arrived on the scene, they found two mobile homes fully engulfed in flames.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

