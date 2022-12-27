Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Another round of storms to hit U.S.
Roads have reopened in Buffalo, New York, five days after a blizzard paralyzed the city. There's now concern about possible flooding as temperatures rise. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren is tracking the next round of storms across the U.S.
Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics
Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
Top Buffalo area official says he bears ‘full responsibility’ for timing of travel ban amid storm
A top Buffalo-area official said he bears “full responsibility” for the criticized timing of local authorities issuing a travel ban ahead of an intense winter storm that has killed nearly 40 people in the area as of Thursday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Wednesday that he does not know if instituting a ban…
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week’s blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced.
Buffalo woman hailed as "angel" for saving man during deadly snow storm
As the Buffalo area continues to dig out from a "devastating" winter storm, stories of survival and strangers helping each other are emerging. One woman is being called an "angel" for likely saving a 64-year-old man's life. Sha'Kyra Aughtry brought Joe White into her Buffalo home on Christmas Eve after...
Buffalo couple takes in stranded tourists amid monstrous winter storm
The historic blizzard in Buffalo, New York, stranded a bus full of nine South Korean tourists and their driver. Alex and Andrea Campagna took them into their home and offered food and shelter. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch shares their story of kindness.Dec. 27, 2022.
Buffalo husband and wife house more than 100 people in their church during deadly Christmas blizzard
It started with a Facebook post on Christmas Eve: "Is everyone Good? Checking in." While many responded to Buffalo pastor Vivian Gallon-Robinson's question in the affirmative amid a brutal winter storm, the conditions ignited a rush of action to help those who had been catapulted into dire circumstances. Gallon-Robinson and...
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades. Officials said more than 30 people so far have been reported to have died because...
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Lowest of the Low! Looter on a Snowmobile Robs Store in Buffalo
Our thoughts are with our fellow New Yorkers in the Buffalo area and all with the first responders sent out that way to help - many of them are from the Capital Region. While emergency crews from all over New York State have made their way to help the Buffalo community dig out of the catastrophic blizzard, others are taking this as an opportunity to rob, loot, and steal.
Photos Show Buffalo Homes Frozen Solid Amid Extreme Blizzard
Buffalo, New York, has been especially hard hit by the Arctic blast, with hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions crippling emergency response efforts.
Here’s How Long It Will Take to Clear Every Street in Buffalo
The City of Buffalo will be cleaning up after the blizzard for a while and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said it will take this long to clear streets.
