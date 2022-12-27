ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

CBS News

Another round of storms to hit U.S.

Roads have reopened in Buffalo, New York, five days after a blizzard paralyzed the city. There's now concern about possible flooding as temperatures rise. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren is tracking the next round of storms across the U.S.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
BUFFALO, NY
ABC News

With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades. Officials said more than 30 people so far have been reported to have died because...
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Lowest of the Low! Looter on a Snowmobile Robs Store in Buffalo

Our thoughts are with our fellow New Yorkers in the Buffalo area and all with the first responders sent out that way to help - many of them are from the Capital Region. While emergency crews from all over New York State have made their way to help the Buffalo community dig out of the catastrophic blizzard, others are taking this as an opportunity to rob, loot, and steal.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

CBS News

