Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Moved to IR
Marchessault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly. Marchessault has already missed three games so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, though his status for Saturday's matchup with Nashville is uncertain. The 32-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points on the year. Sheldon Rempal was promoted in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Practicing Friday
MacKinnon (upper body) is practicing in a non-contact jersey on Friday, Adrian Dater of 104.3 The Fan reports. MacKinnon has been out of action since Dec. 5, and this was the first time he joined his teammates at practice since the injury. MacKinnon looked fast during practice and could be back in the lineup shortly. He has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Nets power-play tally
Chychrun scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Chychrun went 10 games without a goal, but he still had 10 helpers in that span. The 24-year-old's tally in the second period Thursday tied the game at 2-2. The defenseman continues to do all that's asked of him with four tallies, 17 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 18 appearances this season. If he's still on the waiver wire, he should be scooped up in anticipation of him eventually being traded to a contender.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Won't play Wednesday
Martinez (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim. With Martinez on the shelf, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup versus the Ducks. Martinez, who's been limited to just five assists through 37 games this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sporting non-contact sweater
Oshie (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. With Oshie not yet cleared for contact, it seems unlikely that he will be ready to play against Ottawa on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Whenever the winger is cleared to play, he should be in the mix for a top-six role, perhaps even on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, which would set him up well to produce at a high level.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto
Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Another goal for sniper
Ovechkin scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators. Ovie broke in alone on Cam Talbot early in the second period and went five hole to open the scoring. He has 23 goals on the season and 42 points in 38 games overall.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Puts up team-high 34 points
Lillard closed with 34 points (12-29 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to Golden State. Lillard got off to a modest start in this one by putting up five points in the first quarter, but he really started to heat up in the second period. He finished with 14 points on 4-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from downtown in 11 second-quarter minutes. Lillard has now reached the 30-point threshold in two of his last three contests.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Leaves practice early
Hopkins left Friday's practice early, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Hopkins wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, and this now creates some concern he could be added Friday. The good news is that Colt McCoy is back under center for the Cardinals after Trace McSorley connected with Hopkins just once on 10 targets in last week's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jovante Moffatt: Won't suit up Sunday
Head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Moffatt (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Moffatt will now be unavailable for a fifth consecutive week as a result of a lingering calf issue. The 26-year-old has made just three game appearances throughout this season, but he's ultimately been limited to a strict special-teams role in each of those matchups.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Backfield at full health
Swift's teammate Jamaal Williams is not listed on the injury report in advance of Sunday's game against Chicago. Williams missed the final quarter of last week's loss to Carolina with a leg injury and Swift wound up logging his second-highest share of offensive snaps all season. However, Williams may have been held out for precautionary reasons since Detroit was down multiple scores at the time, and he subsequently did not need to miss any practice time this week. While Williams' absence would have positioned Swift as a strong candidate for a heavy role against a weak Bears defense, his presence could mean more of the same for Swift, whose touch count has fluctuated all season.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Clears concussion protocol
Davis (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints. Davis practiced fully the past two days and cleared the concussion protocol, so he won't miss any games after he suffered the injury last week. The rookie first-round pick has 16 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in 11 games this season.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Handed probable tag
Green is listed as probable for Friday's game against Portland due to right foot soreness. Green has been nursing a foot injury over the last week or so, but he's been able to play through the issue and appears on track to do so again Friday. Expect confirmation on Green's availability from the Warriors closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Five bold predictions for Week 17: Chiefs move closer to No. 1 seed, Packers keep playoff hopes alive
The 2022 season is in its final two weeks and there's still plenty to be determined. Week 17 comes with an opportunity for several teams to either lock in their playoff position or move one step closer in that direction, and there are a few head-to-head matchups that will have implications that stretch beyond just those two clubs.
Comments / 0