Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Four Arizona Cardinals Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Playoffs
The Arizona Cardinals will have a high draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Today, some premium talent will be on display to help narrow down that pivotal decision.
Cowboys' James Washington: Isn't suiting up again
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Titans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. For the second consecutive week, Washington won't be available as a result of a coach's decision. In his absence, Noah Brown and T.Y. Hilton are both slated to serve as rotational wide receivers behind starters CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in Week 17.
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
Fantasy Football Week 17 RB Preview: Few must-starts, but J.K. Dobbins leads a stable of high-end flexes
Welcome to the week of the high-end flex running back. Looking at the projections at the bottom of this article, you'll see more than a dozen guys I have a really hard time differentiating between J.K. Dobbins at RB20 and Zonovan Knight at RB34. Some of these guys, like D'Onta...
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Backfield at full health
Swift's teammate Jamaal Williams is not listed on the injury report in advance of Sunday's game against Chicago. Williams missed the final quarter of last week's loss to Carolina with a leg injury and Swift wound up logging his second-highest share of offensive snaps all season. However, Williams may have been held out for precautionary reasons since Detroit was down multiple scores at the time, and he subsequently did not need to miss any practice time this week. While Williams' absence would have positioned Swift as a strong candidate for a heavy role against a weak Bears defense, his presence could mean more of the same for Swift, whose touch count has fluctuated all season.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto
Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Practices fully, set to play Monday
Hurst (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The full session to open Week 17 prep sets the stage for Hurst to make his return to the lineup after missing the Bengals' last three games with the calf injury. Assuming he experiences no setbacks as the week rolls along, Hurst should reclaim his role as the Bengals' top tight end, sending Mitchell Wilcox back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in the process. In his 12 appearances on the season, Hurst has put together a 48-400-2 receiving line on 63 targets.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Takes step forward Thursday
Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate. Although Davis upgraded from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday, Philadelphia's first two sessions of Week 17 prep were both walkthroughs, and the 336-pounder has yet to clear all the necessary protocols for head injuries that would eventually allow him to suit up New Year's Day against New Orleans. Expect Friday's injury report to provide further clarification regarding Davis' weekend availability.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
