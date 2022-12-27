Houstonians should get ready for a major closure on the I-610 West Loop in the Galleria area in 2023.The new year will bring changes to the West Loop/Southwest Freeway interchange with a big construction closure that will last several months.TxDOT is closing the West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer starting at 9 pm Tuesday, January 3.The entrance ramp will remain closed through late 2023 to accommodate construction.To avoid the total closure, keep right and take the entrance ramp onto the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound. Then, take the Fountain View Drive exit, U-turn, and take the next entrance ramp onto I-69 northbound.Drivers can then take the connector to the West Loop mainlanes.-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO