Prepare for a major closure at 610 West Loop at Galleria area in 2023
Houstonians should get ready for a major closure on the I-610 West Loop in the Galleria area in 2023.The new year will bring changes to the West Loop/Southwest Freeway interchange with a big construction closure that will last several months.TxDOT is closing the West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer starting at 9 pm Tuesday, January 3.The entrance ramp will remain closed through late 2023 to accommodate construction.To avoid the total closure, keep right and take the entrance ramp onto the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound. Then, take the Fountain View Drive exit, U-turn, and take the next entrance ramp onto I-69 northbound.Drivers can then take the connector to the West Loop mainlanes.-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
By any measure, this year has been a fantastic time to be a diner in Houston. Dozens of new restaurants all made a splash. Despite all the growth, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene. Each of the restaurants and bars listed below have fans who miss them. With the recognition that change is inevitable, let’s look back at some of the year’s most significant closures. The BranchKyle Pierson’s neighborhood bar and restaurant earned raves for its welcoming atmosphere, craft beer selection, and dishes like chicken fried steak and Vindaloo Frito...
Houston's $60M palace, booming 'burbs, and luxe Galveston condos list among 2022's top real estate stories
Editor's note: Given Houston's status as one of America's biggest opportunity cities, real estate, development, and pricey home sales were hot-button topics this year. In a reminder that Sprawl City is continuing to sprawl, Houston's suburbs garnered considerable interest — as more residents, both longtime and Newstonian, push for outside- The-Loop living.Of course, readers love checking out interesting homes for sale — especially when the owner, too, is interesting — and these top stories offered a mix of celeb names, waterfront marvels, and all-out pricey listings. Locals also honed in on two notable neighborhoods boosting their town square appeal. From...
Houston food experts dish on hottest new restaurants, best bars, and most exciting 2023 openings
Instead of the usual three segment format, CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler mixes things up on this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating." Sandler is joined by four of his regular co-hosts — Mary Clarkson, Michael Fulmer, Matt Harris, and Linda Salinas — to take a look back at the year in dining.The conversation begins with the panelists discussing some of their favorite new restaurants of the year. They mention a range of places, including Navy Blue, Hamsa, Burger Bodega, and Tatemó. Each person also shouts out favorite dishes from other establishments, mentioning everything from the meatballs at Marmo to...
Hundreds of Waugh Street Bridge bats set for release after dramatic rescue during freeze
Some familiar Houston winged residents will be released into the city after a harrowing time during the recent freeze. Houston Humane Society's Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition Center will release some 700 Mexican free tailed bats back to their colony under the Waugh Street Bridge from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Wednesday, December 28 during a special event. The bats have been in rehabilitation for six days at the center after going into hypothermic shock during the plunging temperatures.During the freeze, Houston Humane Society Wildlife director Mary Warwick single-handedly saved the bats, which went into shock and fell onto the...
Landmark Texas estate checks in on exclusive list of world's best hotels for 2023
A new list of the best hotels in the world — by Condė Nast Traveler, no less — may sound lofty and aspirational, but one is just a trip from Houston: the now prestigious Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection.Opened in 2020 and known for its lush Lutie’s Garden Restaurant and beautiful Hyde Park setting, this resort signals luxury without stuffiness or cold modernity. On the contrary, most of its programming — some open only to guests and some specifically advertised to the public — is most attractive for its old-fashioned charm, with plenty of opportunities to dress up like...
10 top Houston restaurants serve up decadent New Year's Eve dining
The prospect of going out on New Year’s Eve seems a lot more appealing than it did during last week’s frigid weather. While lots of people may have already made plans, others are just now deciding they’d like to venture out. Thankfully, plenty of Houston restaurants still have tables available. This roundup focuses on newer options at a range of price points. Degust, the intimate restaurant in Spring Branch, will offer a seven-course tasting menu from chef Rico Mackins built around a theme of dishes that promote luck, prosperity, and health. Menu items include Prosecco Jell-O Mold and porcelet crown roast...
Houston fashion expert uncovers what to purge, keep, or add for the ultimate 2023 closet reset
The holidays have come and gone, and new clothes have gleefully made their way into closets everywhere. The alluring (and endless) supply of leggings, t-shirts, jeans, and bodysuits has likely expanded tenfold. What does this mean? The time has come for a fashion reset. Unlike a regular closet cleanout, a fashion reset is about being thoughtful about each item — paring down the excess, getting rid of micro-fashion trends, and decluttering anything that doesn't fit or flatter. Every accessory, handbag, pair of shoes, and piece of clothing should be something cherished or exciting. Donate, sell, or recycle anything that is...
Award-winning neighborhood restaurant opens exciting new second location in Midtown
An award-winning Garden Oaks restaurant has opened its second location in Midtown. D’Alba Craft Kitchen & Cocktails has begun a quite soft opening in the former Beer Market Co. space at 3304 Milam St. First announced this summer, d’Alba Midtown brings the first location’s successful formula to a new part of Houston. Those elements include an eclectic menu, an expansive patio, and a welcoming, service-oriented atmosphere. Successful execution helped d’Alba build a following that propelled it to win Best New Restaurant in the 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Owner Daut Elshani knows Midtown well. Prior to opening both d’Alba and downtown’s Underground Hall...
A historic Houston-Broadway debut, the Obamas, and big name changes highlight 2022 in the arts
As much as we embrace our Space City, Bayou City, and Energy Capital monikers, we in Houston are fully aware that this is an arts town. To wit: Ten years ago, Broadway World called Houston the nation's top theater scene along with New York City — imagine the change now.Change is a theme this year in Houston arts, as the Alley Theatre announced a name change thanks to a generous — and anonymous — $25 million gift. And speaking of Houston theater, a former Rice student made history the first Latina to sing the iconic Christie role in Phantom of...
These Houston restaurants dish out bountiful brunch menus to toast New Year's Day
With New Year’s Day arriving on Sunday, the natural impulse of many Houstonians will be to recover from the previous night’s excesses with a little brunch. After all, that’s certainly a better way to spend part of the day than watching the Texans defend their home field — or at least cover the spread — against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, people can always choose an old favorite or their favorite dim sum destination, but some restaurants are going all out with special dishes, live music, and other enticements. Here’s some suggestions for a memorable start to 2023.Axelrad in Midtown...
Houston-Gulf Coast region receives $34 billion for Ike Dike and more hurricane protection
Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast have received critical funding for disaster preparedness and a coastal barrier called the Ike Dike.President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, providing nearly $858 billion in military funding. As part of that, $34 billion proposal to build a system that would prevent major storm surges along the Texas coast."This was a huge step in the authorization, a critical one in the process," Brian D. Freedman, with the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, said.Freedman, president of the organization champions Friday's move, when Biden authorized a $34 billion proposal that would include building a...
Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M
Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
Here's how Houston can draw up support for artists who lost everything in the Winter Street fire
When a fire on Tuesday December 20 fire tore through Winter Street Studios, it obliterated the warehouses and studios of several Houston artists. Tools, supplies, works in progress were destroyed, leaving their creators, many of whom lack insurance, with lost income and without the brushes, canvases, awls, lathes and other tools of the trade to begin again. Now, a local nonprofit is imploring Houstonians to help the members of our community who bring so much beauty and originality to our city. The Houston Arts Alliance, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and helping local artists, has activated its Emergency Relief...
Here are the top 12 things to do in Houston on New Year's Eve weekend
Hard to believe, but 2023 is almost here. Those ready to party on New Year's Eve can check out these parties and events. Folks looking for dining options can find reservations here — and nurse those hangovers at New Year's brunch here. Other fun includes holiday magic courtesy of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and a funny Cirque romp. Shen Yun leaps into town, and plenty of NYE parties — including a sneaker-themed bash — help you ring in 2023.Enjoy, stay safe, and have a happy new year. Here are your best bets for New Year's Eve weekend.Thursday, December 29Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The...
2 beloved Houston green spaces finally link with opening of crucial new trail connector
Local hikers and bikers in one of Houston’s hottest Inner-Loop neighborhoods now have a safe link that connects urban green space to choice retail and restaurants. The long-anticipated Missouri Kansas Texas (MKT) Trail Spur Connector officially opened on Tuesday, December 20.A crucial connector for the highly traversed MKT Trail and White Oak Bayou Greenway trails, this new 10-foot-wide concrete hike and bike trail spanning 850 feet. Improvements in the $1.2 million project include stormwater upgrades, a retaining wall, and safety railings, per the City of Houston.The Spur branches off the MKT Trail northwest of the MKT Bridge over White Oak...
Round Top charms visitors with can't-miss shopping, rustic-chic hotels, and quaint holiday escapes
A smear of orange and yellow spreads across a gray-blue evening sky as the sun begins its slow descent over Round Top. Surveying the picture-perfect display over a small pond and his expansive yard, a local utters what’s become a familiar chorus around these parts.“Yeah, Round Top is the new Jackson Hole.”His declaration to us isn’t far off. But how did a quaint Texas town 90 minutes from Houston — with an official population that averages between 93 and 99 — become analogous to the celebrity-packed city in Wyoming?Credit — or blame (if you’re a Round Top native) — the...
Top Chef, Garth Brooks, Megan Thee Stallion, and more headline Houston's hottest entertainment stories of 2022
Sure, Los Angeles and New York City get all the headlines, but Houston is 100-percent an entertainment capital in its own right. Consider our exports to music alone: Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and Bun B all hail from H-Town. Hey, even 50 Cent calls the Bayou City home — at least part time. (Where ya' at, LA?)Some of those names made local and national headlines in 2022, some for history-making turns (Bun and Queen Bey), some for drama, some for both (we see you, Megan). Other huge names made headlines with their Houston visits, such as Lady Gaga, Garth...
14 hot Houston New Year's Eve parties and celebrations to ring in 2023
We still can hardly believe 2023 is approaching — but that's no reason not to celebrate. With that in mind, we've rounded up a few favorite spots that are ringing in the new year. From fab feasts to posh parties, these destinations will usher in the new year with special menus, flamboyant bashes, and more.Stay safe and enjoy the celebrations. Here are 14 fun New Year's picks for every taste (listed by event start time).Backstreet Cafe, the River Oaks favorite celebrates with a four-course menu for $85 per person. Guests can enjoy live music and a complimentary sparkling cocktail toast...
Where to eat on Christmas Day: 14 restaurants showcase Houston's diverse dining
Most people will spend Christmas Day at home with their families. To them we say, Merry Christmas!On the other hand, not everyone wants to spend a Sunday fussing over pots and pans. For those people, a select group of Houston restaurants will be open for at least part of the day. Diners who do venture out should be mindful that a restaurant’s staff has given up their holidays to feed customers. Show some appreciation with generous tipping.Of course, this list isn’t comprehensive. Many restaurants that serve cuisines from different parts of East Asia will be open on Christmas, particularly those...
