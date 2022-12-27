ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson entering NFL draft

 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson will declare for the NFL draft instead of returning for a fifth season with the Cornhuskers under new coach Matt Rhule.

Nelson, who made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, is the most productive defensive player on the 2022 team to leave since Rhule was named coach a month ago.

Nelson finished the season with 65 tackles, including a career-high 11 against Rutgers, and had 5 1/2 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He was voted to The Associated Press All-Big Ten second team.

The Scottsbluff native started the last 32 games at Nebraska and ended his career with 167 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in 43 games.

Two other Nebraska defenders already have left. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann transferred to Michigan and edge rusher Ochaun Mathis declared for the draft.

