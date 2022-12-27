Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The National Weather Service in Sacramento CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River Near McConnell affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting Sacramento, El Dorado and Amador Counties. .Rainfall over the next 12 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River and Mokelumne River. Flood stage has been exceeded at Michigan Bar. Flood stage is forecast to be reached at McConnell Saturday evening and at Benson`s Ferry on the Mokelumne River Sunday afternoon. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River near McConnell. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, The Cosumnes River overflow channel begins to flow. At 40.0 feet, Monitor Stage - Water exits the river upstream and downstream of Highway 99. Dillard Road is flooded from Highway 99 to Riley Road. Twin Cities Road is flooded from Hardesty Lane to Christensen Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM PST Saturday the stage was missing. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 47.1 feet late tonight. - Flood stage is 46.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO