Flood Warning issued for San Mateo, Santa Clara by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: San Mateo; Santa Clara FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE SAN FRANCISQUITO CREEK * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, San Mateo and Santa Clara, along the San Francisquito Creek at Palo Alto. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 851 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palo Alto, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Stanford, Portola Valley and West Menlo Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for San Francisco, San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Francisco; San Mateo FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, San Francisco and San Mateo. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Daly City, San Mateo, Redwood City, Palo Alto, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Pacifica, Menlo Park, Foster City, Burlingame, San Carlos, East Palo Alto, Belmont, Millbrae, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Atherton, Woodside and Highlands-Baywood Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 09:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda and Contra Costa. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 836 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, San Leandro, Livermore, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, Dublin, Newark, Danville and Martinez. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tuolumne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream and river flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - As of 8:27 AM PST, Stockton Police reported areas of urban flooding within the City of Stockton, including Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks.
Wind Advisory issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 09:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Coast, strongest winds coast and hills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of strong winds will accompany a frontal passage through this afternoon. During this period of heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and saturated soils may bring down trees and limbs causing possible power outages.
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Santa Cruz. This includes Corralitos Creek at Freedom and the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees. * WHEN...Until 345 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring, which includes Corralitos Creek and the San Lorenzo River. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 945 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The National Weather Service in Sacramento CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River Near McConnell affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting Sacramento, El Dorado and Amador Counties. .Rainfall over the next 12 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River and Mokelumne River. Flood stage has been exceeded at Michigan Bar. Flood stage is forecast to be reached at McConnell Saturday evening and at Benson`s Ferry on the Mokelumne River Sunday afternoon. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River near McConnell. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, The Cosumnes River overflow channel begins to flow. At 40.0 feet, Monitor Stage - Water exits the river upstream and downstream of Highway 99. Dillard Road is flooded from Highway 99 to Riley Road. Twin Cities Road is flooded from Hardesty Lane to Christensen Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM PST Saturday the stage was missing. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 47.1 feet late tonight. - Flood stage is 46.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 09:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Local gusts up to 55 mph over the higher terrain. * WHERE...The greater Bay Area, strongest winds coast and hills. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of strong winds will accompany a frontal passage through early this afternoon. During this period of heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and saturated soils may bring down trees and limbs causing possible power outages.
