Schaumburg, IL

footballscoop.com

Elmhurst announces Mike Murray as new head coach

Elmhurst (D-III - IL) was among the first small college programs to make a coaching change back on November 14th. About eight weeks later, they've found the new leader of the program. Mike Murray, who most recently served as the associate head coach / defensive coordinator at Roosevelt University (NAIA...
ELMHURST, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Hinsdale's happiest baby

Six-month-old Grace Harris, winner of The Hinsdalean's happiest baby contest for 2022, has plenty to smile about as 2023 arrives, including her first birthday. See the photo that won her the spot on the cover on Page 6 and learn more about her parents and older brother in the 60 Seconds feature on Page 9. (Jim Slonoff photo)
HINSDALE, IL
WGN News

Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
JACKSON, MI
Q985

Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant

At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS News

MISSING: Doris Mahone, 60, last seen in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking to find a missing Morgan Park woman last seen leaving her home Monday. Doris Mahone, 60, was last seen leaving her home without a coat, in the 10800 block of South Morgan Avenue. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall,...
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

$600M Sale in Chicago Sets 2 Records

The assets traded with help from a Fannie Mae loan co-funded by Arbor Realty and NewPoint Real Estate Capital. The recent sale of Pangea Properties’ Chicago portfolio with about 7,500 units across more than 400 buildings for approximately $600 million to Emerald Empire was both one of the biggest multifamily deals in the city’s history and one of the largest Fannie Mae Structured Adjustable-Rate Mortgage loans of 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL

