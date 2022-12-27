ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The astonishing vanishing act of the glassfrog, revealed

Jesse Delia says it happened in Panama. A few years back, he was finishing up his field work — a research project examining the parental behavior of a type of glassfrog. He brought a handful of these transparent, half dollar-sized frogs to the lab for a photo shoot. It...
It’s not too late to get a COVID booster — especially for older adults

The U.S. has come a long way from two years ago when COVID-19 vaccines first became available and people were cutting the line to get their shots. Now, many have shrugged off the need to get updated boosters. Only 15% of people eligible for the COVID booster shot that targets the omicron variant have gotten it — a rate that is even lower than the perennially disappointing rates for flu vaccine uptake. Vaccine fatigue seems to have spread to other shots, too — including those to prevent measles and polio — according to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

