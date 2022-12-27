Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
6 South Jersey towns among ‘Most Affordable’ in NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money.
Why do traffic lights in New Jersey have such horrendous timing? (Opinion)
I can't be the only one who gets frustrated by this. Traffic lights that change to red for no apparent reason whatsoever, or don't seem to work the way they should. Now yes, some areas need to have timed lights. This is especially true in cities where there are so many crossroads. It probably wouldn't make sense to have them on timers.
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
wpgtalkradio.com
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023
A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
Newest American Girl doll of the year has Metuchen, New Jersey roots
Every year American Girl announces a doll of the year, and 2023’s American Girl doll happens to be a Jersey girl!. Meet Kavika Sharma, otherwise known as Kavi. Not only is she significant because of her Jersey ties, she’s also the first South Asian “Girl of the Year.”
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey
NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
Jersey Proud: Hadden Heights man completes around-the-world trip on foot
Hadden Heights resident Tom Turcich walked across the Delaware River with his dog Savannah over the summer, ending a seven-year journey.
NJ auto theft up 25% in a year: These cars are stolen most (Opinion)
This is no laughing matter. After years of being on the decline, car theft has returned with a vengeance in New Jersey. The numbers were already up the last few years but now it’s exploding. If you look at this time last year compared to now auto theft is up 25% in just that short span.
Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday
New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
Ring in 2023 on foot: Dozens of free First Day Hikes in NJ
Start off 2023 on the right foot by taking part in the annual First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and historic sites on Jan. 1. There are more than 40 First Day hikes scheduled for New Year’s Day, a record number, said Caryn Shinske, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
NJ Suspects Ditch Stolen Car In Wild NY Pursuit, Captured With Loaded Gun: Police
Three New Jersey men including one carjacking suspect were arrested and a fourth at large after leading police on a chase Hutchinson River Parkway in a stolen vehicle that they ditched on the side of the highway, authorities said.Justin McKinney, 18, of Kearny, Frank L.D. Clark, 20, of Newark …
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
These New Jersey News stories caught a lot of attention in 2022
There is always something to learn in the news every day and there is so much that happens daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and looking back at what happened over the course of a year that makes us want to take a look at what successes can be built on and what took place that calls for action and change.
