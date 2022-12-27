ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PATERSON, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
WHYY

New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
New Jersey 101.5

Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WHYY

Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday

New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

