Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Terrell Owens Campaigning For NFL, Cowboys Return At Age 49
It sounds as though Terrell Owens is eyeing a comeback to an NFL, specifically with the Dallas Cowboys. According to a report published by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston on Wednesday, Owens and his agent have been campaigning for the 49-year-old Hall of Famer to receive a tryout with the Cowboys.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Former Dodger Justin Turner Questions Why So Many Umpires Suddenly Retired
Ten umpires are retiring this week, and former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wondered aloud whether it's related to MLB's upcoming rule changes.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Bill O'Brien Responds To Patriots, NFL Rumors
Given how things have transpired offensively in New England, Alabama's Bill O'Brien once again finds himself embroiled in NFL/Patriots rumors. O'Brien is singularly focused on his job right now, he says. But didn't exactly close the door on returning to Foxborough. "The focus for me and this coaching staff is...
Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been facing accusations of dirty play, but he was backed by a rather surprising source. Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns, who was the victim of another questionable play from Jones last season, said he understood what Jones was trying to do against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli... The post Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow Bought All Of His Offensive Linemen A Cruise For Christmas – But He’s Not Going With Them Because He’s Scared Of Boats
Guess you’re not going to find Joe Burrow spending a day out on the lake with his boys in his free time. The star quarterback has his Cincinnati Bengals sitting atop the AFC North and looks to be primed for another Super Bowl run after coming up short in last year’s game against the Rams.
How Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Apparently Suffered Eye Injury
The NBA has had bizarre injury reports in its history, and the Celtics were not immune to that. Boston announced interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable due to corneal abrasions ahead of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team said the eye injury was suffered during a recent pickup game, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
NFL, players association determine no concussion protocols were violated in latest Tua Tagovailoa injury
The NFL and NFLPA announced the findings of a joint review into the Dolphins' handling of Tagovailoa's latest concussion, which put him in the protocol for a second time this year.
Playing In Miami Vs. Dolphins Never Was Easy For Tom Brady’s Patriots
Oct. 19, 2003. Pro Player Stadium. With the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins tied late in regulation, Richard Seymour blocked a go-ahead field-goal attempt by Olindo Mare, sending the game to overtime. After Mare pushed another try wide left early in the extra session, Tom Brady uncorked an 82-yard, walk-off, game-winning touchdown pass to Troy Brown.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews to be Bears President
According to an ESPN report, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears to become their president/CEO. Warren became the Big Tencommission in 2020 and helped navigate the conference through the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the highlight of his time as Big Ten commission has been the addition of UCLA and USC to the conference and a record-breaking media rights deal.
J.J. Watt Gave Cardinals Zero Notice Of Impending Retirement
NFL fans learned of J.J. Watt’s impending retirement on Tuesday, with the future Hall of Famer subtly announcing his plans prior to his final two games. The Arizona Cardinals also found out Tuesday, through that very tweet. Speaking with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted the...
Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State Preview and Insights
ALA -6.5 | Moneyline: KSU +210 – ALA -260 | Total: 55.5. While any bowl game is reason to celebrate for most programs, the Alabama Crimson Tide is not most programs. Nick Saban’s bunch is begrudgingly heading to New Orleans after being snubbed from the College Football Playoffs. Even though Bama’s headman is taking the high road saying, “This is not something that is not important to us,” the reality is the Tide expected to be playing in the semifinals this weekend. The preseason top-ranked team had losses to LSU and Tennessee, both highly ranked at the time, and both games ending on the game’s final play. What’s done is done, and instead, Alabama will face a team that was unranked when the year began.
