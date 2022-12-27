Read full article on original website
NFL's chief medical officer says Tua Tagovailoa showed 'nothing that would have triggered' concussion protocol
Tua Tagovailoa showed no symptoms on Sunday that would have sent him into the concussion protocol, the league's chief medical officer said in an interview on Tuesday.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. They outclassed the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to book their third straight win. They enter this weekend as heavy favorites against an embattled Denver Broncos squad that cannot seem to sort itself out. Kansas City and Denver collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, with the looking to maybe overtake the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC. Keep in mind that the Chiefs are at 12-3. They have won the AFC West, and they can still potentially steal home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if they win here and the Bills lose to the Bengals. That should give the Chiefs a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Chiefs Week 17 predictions as they take on the Broncos.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion James Worthy outlined his thoughts on the team's future. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan question of what the franchise must do to get back to being title contenders, the 61-year-old had a simple response. Worthy wanted the Lakers to focus on building...
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN's Predictions for Monday Night Football
ESPN's Football Power Index delivered quite the bold prediction for Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
How To Watch Tonight’s Cowboys-Titans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Prime Video Game Live Online
What better way to ring in the New Year than with a little Thursday Night Football? Tonight marks the final TNF game of 2022 before we head into 2023, which is inching closer than ever. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cowboys (11-4) just beat the Philadelphia Eagles and have remained victorious, winning five of their six recent games, while the The Titans (7-8), have not fared as well, losing the past five games. Could tonight be their lucky night? We’ll just have to wait, watch and see. Read on for all...
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
Chiefs almost decided against giving Coach Reid a Christmas cheeseburger
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shares the story behind why the team gave head coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger for Christmas.
