BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — New Year’s has traditionally been about renewal; within our families, our communities and ourselves. The sinter solstice in late December marks the return of the sun to everyday life. The solstice is the longest night of the year, and every day after it will be longer and longer until the summer solstice. With a new year comes hope that the previous year’s hardships and challenges are over and we can start with a clean slate.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO