WVNews
Stabbing under investigation in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — At approximately 7:31 a.m. Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department, responded to a 911 call at the Weston Manor Apartments in Lewis County.
WVNews
Buckhannon (West Virginia) to host Country Roads Fire Conference Jan. 13-15
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 firefighters have registered for the Country Roads Fire Conference, to be hosted Jan. 13-15 by the Buckhannon Fire Department at the Brushy Fork Event Center. Educational session topics will include the Ultimate House Fire, Searchable vs. Survivable, Aggressive Mind Set, and...
WVNews
Ramona Sue Potts
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Ramona Sue Potts, 64, of Clarksburg, WV passed away at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, WV on December 29, 2022.
WVNews
Steven Mark Amos
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Steven Mark Amos, 71, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday evening, December 30, 2022, at the Genesis Salem Center. Steven was born on November 17, 1951 in Lumberport, WV, the son of the late Harold and Willa Hammond Amos.
WVNews
Let it be resolved: Upshur County leaders, residents look forward to 2023
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — New Year’s has traditionally been about renewal; within our families, our communities and ourselves. The sinter solstice in late December marks the return of the sun to everyday life. The solstice is the longest night of the year, and every day after it will be longer and longer until the summer solstice. With a new year comes hope that the previous year’s hardships and challenges are over and we can start with a clean slate.
WVNews
Minutemen rout Panthers 76-39
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Minutemen made it two wins in two days at the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic, bouncing back from a lackluster start to trounce Clay County 76-39. The Panthers and Minutemen battled through a close first quarter with Lewis County managing to eke out a small lead thanks to four Manny Robinson free throws and a Ben Putnam putback in the final minute of the quarter to move the score to 14-10 with one frame in the book.
WVNews
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
WVNews
RCB boys showcase depth, improvement in win over Magnolia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A happy holiday season for Robert C. Byrd boys basketball continued Friday as the Flying Eagles capped a 2-0 run in the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic at Lewis County. RCB led nearly wire to wire in a 68-52 victory over Magnolia, the team’s second...
WVNews
McDonough's double-double leads Bulldogs past Lincoln
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County senior guard Abby McDonough didn’t consider her 11-point performance on Thursday a bad one. It simply wasn’t what she is capable of.
WVNews
WVU mens basketball hits the road for the start of Big 12 action
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team dives into Big 12 competition with a two-game road swing – at Kansas State on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) and at Oklahoma State on Monday (7 p.m. on ESPNU). Such a short turnaround for a pair of road contests certainly isn’t...
