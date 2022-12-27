Read full article on original website
NXT Level Up Highlights (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Thea Hail aims for her fifth consecutive victory on NXT Level Up in a seesaw battle with the...
Eric Bischoff Reveals Incident During His Time As WCW President That Put A Dent In Him
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as being called into Harvey Schiller’s office and finding out a private investigation has been taking place and how a top executive from Time Warner ended up talking to a freelancer they would hire once in a while to help set up rings.
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (12/29): Best Of IMPACT Wrestling In 2022
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, which featured the best the company had in the year 2022 and saw IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander take on Mike Bailey for his IMPACT World Championship as The Match of the Year. Below are the results from the...
Great-O-Khan Says NJPW Can Step Up Their Game By Improving Wrestler Entrances
NJPW Star Great-O-Khan spoke with the SPICE Outlet on a variety of topics such as how the company can step up their game by improving the entrances of their talents. “I want the matches to be left to us. But other than that, I think New Japan Pro-Wrestling is completely lacking in other areas. They play music for the entrance, there are images around the venue, and if it is a big venue, they can put out flames or fog, but I don’t think they are adapting to the people (athletes) in this way.”
Eric Bischoff Talks Working With Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Creativity Being Stifled
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how it was like working with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2019 almost every day when he was the Executive Director of WWE Friday Night SmackDown as well as how not knowing what the next day will bring and the inconsistency is what stifled creativity a lot. Eric Bischoff also talked about Vince McMahon’s life post-WWE retirement.
Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Lineup: New Matches Added
IMPACT HARD TO KILL (1/13/2023) Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c) Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c) Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles. Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and...
WWE Smackdown Notes: Hall of Famers Backstage, Multiple Wrestlers Suffer Injuries
-- Ric Flair, Gerald Brisco and Dave Bautista (Batista) were all backstage at last night's WWE Friday Night Smackdown. In Batista's case, he was reportedly only there for a short amount of time and was not around for the entire duration of the show. -- GUNTHER, who took an errant...
WWE Confirms Pitch Black Match For Royal Rumble 2023 PPV
The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match is coming to the first WWE pay-per-view of 2023. During the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022, LA Knight challenged Bray Wyatt to a match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. Later in the show, Michael Cole and Wade...
WWE NXT Level Up Lineup (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal, More
WWE NXT Level Up (12/30) * Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. Bryson Montana & Oba Femi. NXT Level Up streams each and every Friday night on Peacock in the United States, as well as the WWE Network everywhere else.
KiLynn King Says Hard Work Is Paying Off, AEW Treating Her Like Bigger Name On Roster
KiLynn King recently appeared as a guest on the Putting You Over podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about how she feels her hard work is paying off for her, as well as how AEW started treating her like a bigger name on the talent roster.
WWE, Michael Cole Pay Respect To Don West On Friday Night SmackDown
The condolences and well-wishes directed to the family and friends of Don West continued on the final WWE on FOX show of 2022. During the opening moments of the first match of the evening on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL., commentator Michael Cole sent a message of condolences to the family and friends of the late Don West.
Kevin Nash Looks Back At Lone Ladder Match In His WWE Career
Kevin Nash is a ladder match veteran of WWE. The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on his lone ladder match experience against Paul "Triple H" Levesque during a recent installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic...
WWE Legend Set To Appear On New Amazon Series
A new Prime Video series will feature a former WWE Champion. Earlier today, Amazon announced that the new series, Coach Prime, will feature WWE Legend and Hollywood megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check out the official press release from Amazon below:. Coach Prime Premieres on Prime Video with Special Guest...
Kevin Owens Talks About Trying To Include Logic In His WWE Storylines
Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on WrestleRant for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he tries to include logic in his WWE storylines. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches...
Kevin Owens Talks Wrestlemania 38 Clash With Stone Cold
During his recent chat with the New York Post, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens reflected on his Wrestlemania 38 clash with WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Featured below are the is an excerpt from the interview. “I still don’t have a full grasp on how that...
Booker T On If AEW Hiring Mike Mansury Will Be A Game Changer For The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Mike Mansury is a great producer and great for the wrestling business, but having one guy move from the WWE to AEW will not result in the game being changed for the company as legends like Arn Anderson are already in AEW and if something will change, then it will change.
WWE Teases Expansion Of Legado Del Fantasma In 2023 (Video)
It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is gonig to expand in the New Year. As 2023 fast-approaches, WWE Superstars have been weighing in on social media with their New Year's comments and resolutions. This week, the official WWE account released a video via Twitter that teases an expansion for the...
Road Dogg Talks About Whether Or Not Hardcore Title Would Work In WWE Today
Road Dogg Brian James examined this topic during the latest installment of his "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast. Featured below is an excerpt where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “I don’t know if they could do a Hardcore Championship thing, but I think they still do a little...
Exodus Prime Talks AEW Rampage Debut
During the latest recording of Toned In Entertainment, reigning MPX Addicts Champion Exodus Prime reflected on his AEW Rampage experience with Wardlow. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On having the chance to compete on AEW Rampage:. “It meant a lot. You don’t know if you’re actually going...
Tony Schiavone Believes The Feud Between Eric Bischoff And Ric Flair Is a Work
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on AdFreeShows.com and spoke about a variety of topics such as how he believes the feud between WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is just a work and how both Bischoff and Flair are just full of sh*t.
