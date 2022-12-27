NJPW Star Great-O-Khan spoke with the SPICE Outlet on a variety of topics such as how the company can step up their game by improving the entrances of their talents. “I want the matches to be left to us. But other than that, I think New Japan Pro-Wrestling is completely lacking in other areas. They play music for the entrance, there are images around the venue, and if it is a big venue, they can put out flames or fog, but I don’t think they are adapting to the people (athletes) in this way.”

22 HOURS AGO