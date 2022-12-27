Read full article on original website
CRUSHIN
3d ago
People & business fleeing for their lives,,crime exploding,, homeless and junkies fill the streets,,BUT they all have themselves a raise...
Reply
9
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago
With Dumocrats in charge you ain't seen nothing yet. What until their so called "green energy" war on fossil fuels insanity takes effect.
Reply
7
Rene Butler
3d ago
With Hochul as governor, we will see this continue.
Reply
17
Related
REPORT: New York had largest population decline amid pandemic
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a report titled, "Growth in U.S. Population Shows Early Indication of Recovery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic." However, the population of New York State did just the opposite.
wbgo.org
Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday
New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a one dollar raise,setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
How safe are you from the latest skimming trend in New York State?
Day 1 of legal weed in New York: the good and the bad (Guest column)
As we stood outside the doors of Housing Works early Thursday morning, the smell of cannabis was already in the air. After a brief wait, members of the press were ushered into the store – where it appeared much effort had gone into making the large space appear full.
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Gotham Gazette
Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress
It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY
A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
93 days and counting: DASNY still hasn’t turned over key documents in $200M cannabis fund investigation
While New York City’s first legal cannabis dispensary opened this week, an important step forward for the budding industry, the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) has not yet turned over key documents related to its oversight of a $200 million cannabis fund, Advance/SILive.com sister site Syracuse.com reported.
newsnationnow.com
New York nurses threaten strike amid tripledemic surge
(NewsNation) — Thousands of nurses are preparing to potentially strike across the tri-state area, as hospitals are preparing for another influx in ‘tripledemic’: the flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases following the holidays. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), which represents 12 private sector hospitals in New...
mylittlefalls.com
DEC Announces Adoption of Advanced Clean Cars II Rule for New Passenger Cars and Light-Duty Truck Sales
All New Cars, Pickup Trucks, and SUVs Sold In New York To Be Zero-Emission by 2035. Requirements are Crucial to Help Implement Newly Finalized Climate Act Scoping Plan, Further Electrify Transportation Sector, and Improve Health of Communities. New York State Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today...
New York's Ultra-Broad Definition of "Blight" Continues to Enable Eminent Domain Abuse
The congested, chaotic section of Manhattan near Pennsylvania Station, which teems with tourists, commuters and shoppers, is undeniably drab. Does that make it blighted?. New York State has decreed that it is, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has recently likened the Penn Station area to "a Skid Row neighborhood." She was defending the controversial plan to allow developers to build 10 towers around the decrepit train station — the busiest transit hub in the nation — in exchange for some of the $7 billion the state needs to renovate it.
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
stupiddope.com
CAURD Dispensaries In New York Are Expected To Bring A Range Of Benefits To The State
The CAURD dispensaries in New York State have been a long-awaited addition to the healthcare landscape in the state. For those unfamiliar with CAURD, it stands for “Cannabis for Adult Use, Regulation, and Duty.” The opening of these dispensaries marks a significant milestone in the legalization of recreational cannabis in New York, as they will provide access to a variety of cannabis products for adult use.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
PUMP PATROL: State gas tax holiday being lifted in 2023
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, gas tax breaks from New York state and Nassau County will be lifted.
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
Governor Hochul Announces New Framework To Achieve Nation-Leading Six Gigawatts Of Energy Storage By 2030
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new framework for the State to achieve a nation-leading six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, which represents at least 20 percent of the peak electricity load of New York State. The roadmap, submitted by the New York State Energy...
informnny.com
Study: The most-broken house rules in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From “keep your room clean” to “no interrupting,” many American households run smoothly by following a common set of rules. Whether you live in a household with children and pets, or an apartment shared with roommates, your home can likely benefit from standards like a chore chart and a few ground rules.
Comments / 16