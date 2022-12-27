Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
NOLA.com
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
lafourchegazette.com
TPSO investigating Houma shooting
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 2 men wanted in a shooting earlier this week in Houma. On Monday, TPSO's Patrol Division was called to the 7100 Block of Main Street in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Stadium Drive as a result of gunfire.
$753,000 bond for Lafayette 19-year-old charged with attempted second-degree murder
A 19-year-old Lafayette resident has been arrested on several warrants including one for attempted second-degree murder, according to the Franklin Police Department (FPD).
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
wbrz.com
Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight
BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
wbrz.com
BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops
BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
theadvocate.com
Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the people who pulled over drivers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, and robbed them. BRPD said the armed robbers stopped at least three separate vehicles by flashing their headlights or possibly using a blue flashing...
theadvocate.com
One person dead after New Iberia shooting; suspect sought
A man died in a Monday shooting in New Iberia, according to the New Iberia Police Department.. Coroner's officials say the man was Jermaine Riles, 49, of New Iberia. Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Dark Alley. Police were called just after 11 a.m. Monday and when they arrived at the scene they were told that bystanders had taken the victim to a local hospital.
NOLA.com
Woman executed after deadly 'cat-and-mouse game' on Metairie street, detective says
By the time a surveillance camera recorded Charlene Jarreau, desperately hiding behind a closed business on a deserted Metairie street early on Dec. 7, she'd already tried twice to escape the vehicle of her abusive ex-girlfriend, authorities say. Jarreau, 42, had been roughed up, bitten on the face and hit...
wbrz.com
Hammond man wanted for attempted murder; deputies asking for public's help to find him
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a Hammond man accused in an attempted murder case from earlier this year. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Treandis Walker is wanted for attempted second-degree murder following an incident in May 2022. The sheriff's office didn't...
Water-dousing store clerk has lengthy criminal record
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge convenience store clerk who blasted a homeless woman with a bucket of water has a long history of shoplifting, criminal records show. Walmart, Albertson’s, and Best Buy are just some of the places where she has been caught red-handed with sticky fingers.
theadvocate.com
Two wounded in shooting on Maplewood Drive on Wednesday, sheriff's office says
Two men who were wounded in a shooting on Maplewood Drive on Wednesday afternoon brought themselves to the hospital and are expected to survive, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. It happened in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive, a few blocks south of Glen Oaks High School.
98-year-old Louisiana woman among two killed after car rear-ends tractor trailer
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Two people died Thursday morning when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Police have identified the victims as mother and daughter, Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69 and Maynette Dobard, 98 of Alexandria. According to State Police, the preliminary investigation has […]
brproud.com
Geismar man sentenced in connection with deadly shooting in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – 125 days after pleading guilty to manslaughter a Geismar man found out how long he will be spending in jail. Cedric Emerson, 39, was sentenced to 40 years behind bars. The sentence was handed down in the 23rd Judicial District Court on Dec. 13. The...
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
brproud.com
Clinton teen accused of driving at 130 miles per hour during interstate chase with State Police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase on the interstate on the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police tried to stop a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Braylen George, 19, of Clinton, according to arrest documents. George was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour on I-10 West around lunchtime and refused to stop when asked by the trooper.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
