A Mets trade package to land another star if they miss out on Carlos Correa
If the New York Mets miss out on Carlos Correa, they don’t necessarily need to have a backup plan. However, this trade with a division rival could work. What’s going on with the Mets and Carlos Correa? No one really knows, as we haven’t heard from either side since before the Christmas holiday.
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets
It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
A Braves trade for dark horse Dansby Swanson replacement
The Atlanta Braves have an in-house Dansby Swanson replacement at the ready in Vaughn Grissom, but could they instead make a trade?. The San Diego Padres have made Ha-Seong Kim available after they signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a large free-agent contract. The 11 years handed out to Bogaerts makes a player like Kim available.
Chicago Cubs rumors: Grading a blockbuster Rafael Devers trade package
The Chicago Cubs, like many teams, could use a player the caliber of Rafael Devers on their roster. Would the Red Sox consider trading him, rather than signing the third baseman long term?. Letting Rafael Devers walk in free agency is a fireable offense for Chaim Bloom, who made the...
Michael Kay’s Anthony Volpe story will get Yankees fans amped for Opening Day
While many of us are penciling in Oswald Peraza as the New York Yankees starting shortstop when Opening Day rolls around in 2023, perhaps, for once, we’re underestimating the organization’s aggression. According to offseason buzz, top prospect Anthony Volpe will have a shot to earn the job out...
Braves rumors: A Dansby Swanson replacement no one has thought of yet
The Atlanta Braves have an in-house replacement for Dansby Swanson in 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom, but another option was just made available via trade. Dansby Swanson signed for $177 million in Chicago, which was an offer Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos was never going to match. Swanson is a solid player,...
Braves latest trade likely forecasts rest of team’s offseason plans
The Braves landed OF Eli White from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations, which is a clear indication of at least one of the team’s plans. It’s certainly been an interesting offseason for the Atlanta Braves. The team saw key departures from hometown favorite Dansby Swanson and veteran closer Kenley Jansen in free agency but also pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason with the Sean Murphy trade and, most recently, agreeing to an extension with the 28-year-old catcher.
