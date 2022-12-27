ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets

It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
A Braves trade for dark horse Dansby Swanson replacement

The Atlanta Braves have an in-house Dansby Swanson replacement at the ready in Vaughn Grissom, but could they instead make a trade?. The San Diego Padres have made Ha-Seong Kim available after they signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a large free-agent contract. The 11 years handed out to Bogaerts makes a player like Kim available.
Braves latest trade likely forecasts rest of team’s offseason plans

The Braves landed OF Eli White from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations, which is a clear indication of at least one of the team’s plans. It’s certainly been an interesting offseason for the Atlanta Braves. The team saw key departures from hometown favorite Dansby Swanson and veteran closer Kenley Jansen in free agency but also pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason with the Sean Murphy trade and, most recently, agreeing to an extension with the 28-year-old catcher.
