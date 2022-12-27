Read full article on original website
Was There Ever A Land Bridge Connecting The Upper and Lower Peninsulas?
If you study history, you know that the majority of the Native Americans are suspected to have crossed the Atlantic Ocean from what is now Russia, into Alaska, and migrated south into the Americas. They did so by crossing a land bridge that is now mostly underwater. However, remnants of it can still be seen in Alaska with the Aleutian Islands.
Record-breaking flock of 28,000 ducks mistaken for oil slick near Mackinac Bridge — and it keeps growing [PHOTOS]
Worried motorists reporting a massive oil slick in the Straits of Mackinac had a hard time believing authorities when it turned out to a dense, record-setting mass of floating ducks – thousands and thousands of ducks.
Annual Great Lakes Ice-Breaking Starts Early Due to Winter Storm
Last week’s massive winter storm that took aim at the central U.S. continues to cause havoc on all forms of transportation with areas around the Great Lakes receiving 40 to 50 inches of snow. The U.S. Coast Guard reports due to last week’s storm that in cooperation with the Canadian Coast Guard it started its annual ice-breaking operation earlier than normal to help in the recovery for communities along the shores and served by ships operating on the Great Lakes.
Any recommendations for the best ice skating lesson in Lansing?
I want to take lessons and learn how to skate as a beginner. I live in north Lansing so ideally I would like the rink to be somewhere closer there but if not I can always travel. Any good place to skate and also offer lessons? Thanks!
