Elon Musk Justifies Swift Changes at Twitter but Admits to Rookie Mistakes

It's been exactly two months since Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter and took up leadership responsibilities. In that time, he has overhauled the internal workings of the bird app with a stated goal to increase profits by, in part, reducing the company's overhead expenses.

In an interview with the All-In Podcast, he said it will be important to scale back unnecessary spending in order to clear that path for a better app.

"I'm just thinking about how do we get Twitter to be in a financially healthy place and fix the engine of engineering so we can have a rapid evolution of new products," he said.

In an effort to stop the social media company from hemorrhaging money, the number of people working for Twitter has been reduced significantly since Musk took over. He quickly made headlines after closing the deal in October when he announced that he was laying off half of the company's employees.

He said making that decision wasn't very difficult, and he was simply focused on keeping workers who could help push the company into its next phase under his leadership.

"Anyone who is exceptional at what they do, where the role is critical, they have a positive effect on others, and they are trusted, meaning they put the company's interests before their own, should stay" Musk noted.

While Musk's takeover of Twitter has been unconventional and perhaps nerve-racking for board members, he says these changes aren't being made to become a model for other companies, but rather to make way for the best social media experience on the internet.

"We're going to swing for the fences here at Twitter and we're going to do it quickly. And I think, generally, my error rate in sort of being Chief Twit will be less over time, but in the beginning we'll make, obviously, a lot more mistakes because I'm new [to this]," he said.