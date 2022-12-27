ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DG2bN_0jvr9VzV00
(Photo by KrystynRadek via Getty Images)

Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease.

For those of us living south of Canada, spotting one lynx in the wild is exceedingly rare, let alone three. But during a recent day spent at a Montana ski resort, dedicated outdoorsman Brad Keenan did just that.

And, good news for all of us, Keenan then shared his breathtaking footage with Teton Pass Ski Area, allowing them to share the rare sighting with the world on their Instagram page.

In the video, a mama lynx and her two kittens relax on the packed snow of a plowed area, one of the kittens bathing itself while the other wandered aimlessly, probably keeping an eye out for its favorite snack – a snowshoe hare.

The wandering kitten then spots the cameraman, pausing to look at the intruder before venturing back into the dense forest. His sibling was then alerted as well, abruptly stopping his bathing session and following his brother into the trees.

A Little About the Canadian Lynx

One of the world’s most elusive cats, the Canadian lynx is specially built for life in the snow. The temperatures at Teton Pass Ski Resort plunge into the low teens in December, but that’s nothing for the winter-loving lynx, who primarily roam the wilderness of Alaska and northern Canada.

Though considered a medium-sized cat, the ghost cat is quite small. At just under two feet in height and an average of three feet in length, they’re only slightly larger than a house cat. Their paws, on the other hand, are the size of a mountain lion’s.

Unlike a mountain lion, however, lynx have webbed, snowshoe-like feet covered in long, dense fur. This helps to increase the surface area of each paw, enhancing the cat’s ability to float atop soft snow. Their ultra-light frames add to their gravity-defying means of travel as well.

They’re not the fastest in the cat kingdom, especially when compared to the lightning-fast cheetah. That said, Canadian lynx can run plenty fast enough to catch their preferred meal of snowshoe hare. They love the taste of the white rabbits so much, in fact, that hare constitutes about 96 percent of the cat’s winter diet.

After mating in the spring, a mama lynx will typically give birth to two to three kittens. These babies will stay with their mother through the following winter before setting out to begin their adult lives. Come spring, the Montana kittens will likely separate from their mother, though the siblings may stay together longer.

Comments / 11

Viveca Arnst
3d ago

Another ski instructor and I were on the Teton Pass lift in 1992 and had a lynx pass under the chair below mid way, amazing/awesome sight!!! Nice to know they are still in the area!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Skier Hits Deer, Carries Seemingly Dead Animal Down the Slope

The holidays are fast approaching and snow is blanketing much of the country this week. As such, skiers everywhere are looking to hit the slopes. One skier, however, recently had a completely unique experience while heading down the slopes himself. Footage shows a skier after he slammed into a deer on the mountainside. The clip then sees the man carry the (seemingly) dead animal down the mountain on his shoulders. Check it out.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Whiskey Riff

Two Mountain Lions Square Off In Middle Of Montana Road

It doesn’t get any better than this. Cougars are such a majestic animals. They are just one giant kitty cat coming in up to 175 pounds. They are absolute killers, using their speed and leaping ability to take down prey at their free will. They hit hard and go straight for the throat of everything they attack, professionals if there ever was one.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Buck Takes Down Hunter in Act of ‘Revenge’

This deer got back at its hunter with one final act of revenge. Two hunters walk up to a buck that they’ve shot, and as one of the men gets close to the buck, it jumps up and seems to attack the hunter. Then, after making contact with the man and knocking him to the ground, the deer falls back to the ground, where it seems to slowly succumb to death.
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Bear With Cubs Charges Moronic Tourists That Got Too Close

In a viral video, a mama black bear is seen charging a group of tourists who wandered too close to her cubs within Yellowstone National Park. It’s tough to tell in the brief clip why so many people are close to this group of animals. However, it’s obvious that no one involved is following the park’s rules by doing so.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Begins with ANOTHER Major Death

The hits keep on coming in Yellowstone Season 5‘s lead up to the mid-season finale, with another death rocking this Sunday’s episode. It’s a brutal one, too, as Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me” unfolds through a flashback to young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and Rowdy (Kai Caster) as they work the ranch sometime after 1995. Initially they’re out patrolling for wolves, as much of this season has focused on. But these two are no longer friends. At all.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rare Moment Moose Sheds Both Antlers Filmed on Doorbell Camera

One of the most fascinating traits about cervid species, including deer, elk, and moose, is that their antlers, incredible body structures comprised of bone, cartilage, tissue, skin, nerves, and blood vessels, are shed every single year. This is especially intriguing when you consider the size to which some of these impressive racks grow. However, even more unusual is watching these great animals shed their antlers with your own eyes. In a rare moment caught on a doorbell camera, a moose was seen shedding both of its antlers simultaneously.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Lion Gets Tossed Around Like a Ragdoll by Huge Buffalo, Miraculously Survives: VIDEO

In this insane viral video, a lion got absolutely thrown around like a ragdoll by a huge buffalo. However, fortunately for the big cat, it survived the encounter. The “King of the Jungle” almost got dethroned by this wild buffalo at the Sabi Sands Game Reserve in South Africa. The cape buffalo can prove to be just as lethal as a lion, and this case demonstrated that.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character

Episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, “The Dream Is Not Me,” showed fans a different side of Beth Dutton, a side that we haven’t seen in quite a long time. The first few minutes of the episode see the cowboys ride off early in the morning, sharing coffee outside their tents and warming up for the day. After they leave, Beth shares a sweet, heartfelt scene with Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton. After the episode aired, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly revealed why her character treats Monica differently than all other people. See what she has to say in the clip below.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

623K+
Followers
69K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy