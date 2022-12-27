WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area

(Photo by KrystynRadek via Getty Images)

Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease.

For those of us living south of Canada, spotting one lynx in the wild is exceedingly rare, let alone three. But during a recent day spent at a Montana ski resort, dedicated outdoorsman Brad Keenan did just that.

And, good news for all of us, Keenan then shared his breathtaking footage with Teton Pass Ski Area, allowing them to share the rare sighting with the world on their Instagram page.

In the video, a mama lynx and her two kittens relax on the packed snow of a plowed area, one of the kittens bathing itself while the other wandered aimlessly, probably keeping an eye out for its favorite snack – a snowshoe hare.

The wandering kitten then spots the cameraman, pausing to look at the intruder before venturing back into the dense forest. His sibling was then alerted as well, abruptly stopping his bathing session and following his brother into the trees.

A Little About the Canadian Lynx

One of the world’s most elusive cats, the Canadian lynx is specially built for life in the snow. The temperatures at Teton Pass Ski Resort plunge into the low teens in December, but that’s nothing for the winter-loving lynx, who primarily roam the wilderness of Alaska and northern Canada.

Though considered a medium-sized cat, the ghost cat is quite small. At just under two feet in height and an average of three feet in length, they’re only slightly larger than a house cat. Their paws, on the other hand, are the size of a mountain lion’s.

Unlike a mountain lion, however, lynx have webbed, snowshoe-like feet covered in long, dense fur. This helps to increase the surface area of each paw, enhancing the cat’s ability to float atop soft snow. Their ultra-light frames add to their gravity-defying means of travel as well.

They’re not the fastest in the cat kingdom, especially when compared to the lightning-fast cheetah. That said, Canadian lynx can run plenty fast enough to catch their preferred meal of snowshoe hare. They love the taste of the white rabbits so much, in fact, that hare constitutes about 96 percent of the cat’s winter diet.

After mating in the spring, a mama lynx will typically give birth to two to three kittens. These babies will stay with their mother through the following winter before setting out to begin their adult lives. Come spring, the Montana kittens will likely separate from their mother, though the siblings may stay together longer.