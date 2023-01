The time frame as to when all thirteen thousand Jonesborough water customers will be reconnected is not precisely known at this time, but progress in being made in the massive infrastructure repair work being done on a leaky, and aging water line system. Friday morning restoration work for water service got underway in the Washington College, Telford and Limestone communities. The strategy now is to continue turning on water to small areas, checking for leaks and turning the water off until the leaks are repaired. Work crews are expected to turn their attention to repairs in the northern section of Washington County. A boil water notice remains in effect only for residences who have experienced a water outage.

