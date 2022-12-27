Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL
J.J. Watt elaborated on his decision to retire after the 2022 season when speaking to reporters Wednesday. During his press conference (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), the Arizona Cardinals defensive end said he's known for a while that this will be his final season. "It feels like the right time," Watt...
NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion
J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Four Arizona Cardinals Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Playoffs
The Arizona Cardinals will have a high draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Today, some premium talent will be on display to help narrow down that pivotal decision.
Michigan vs. TCU Live Stream: Where To Watch The 2022 Fiesta Bowl Live
Live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, TCU and Michigan collide in the Fiesta Bowl! The Wolverines and Horned Frogs meet in a must-see College Football Playoff matchup. The winner advances to the title game, while the loser ponders what could have been. Jim Harbaugh’s team finished the regular season with a pitch-perfect 13-0 record, defeating Penn State, Ohio State, and Purdue to earn a spot in the final four. Despite a 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game, TCU punched their ticket to the playoffs thanks to victories over Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Texas. Which...
Ohio State vs. Georgia spread narrowing ahead of kickoff in CFP semifinal in Peach Bowl
Ohio State football remains an underdog heading into its College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia at the Peach Bowl. But the point spread is decreasing as kickoff nears. No. 4 Ohio State, which saw itself as a seven-point underdog according to multiple sportsbooks, is now facing a five-point spread against No. 1 Georgia according to Tipico Sportsbook ahead of Saturday's 8 p.m. kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. ...
Sonny Dykes Explains Cut on Face During ‘College GameDay’ Appearance
The head coach was dealing with an ever more formidable opponent than Michigan.
Jaguars look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t had much success against anyone over the last three seasons. But no matter how bad things have been, the one thing they’ve been able to count on is beating the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mired in another terrible year, Houston (2-12-1) enters...
No. 13 Virginia scores 25 straight, romps past Ga Tech 74-56
ATLANTA (AP) — No. 13 Virginia blew away Georgia Tech with a 25-0 run beginning at the end of the first half and carrying over after the break, cruising to a 74-56 victory Saturday that pushed Tony Bennett into a tie with Terry Holland for the most coaching wins in Cavaliers history. Virginia (10-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final nine points of the first half — all on 3-pointers off Georgia Tech turnovers — to take a 36-25 lead into halftime. It would get worse — much worse — for the Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3) when the teams returned to the court. The Cavaliers ripped off another 16 points to make it 52-25 before the home team finally made a basket. Kihei Clark had 15 points and eight assists to lead Virginia, which kept up its domination of Georgia Tech with a 10th straight victory in the series. Jayden Gardner added 14 points, while Armaan Franklin and Kadin Shedrick added 11 apiece.
J.J. Watt “very” at peace with decision to retire after the season, even without a ring
A day after announcing his retirement, Cardinals edge rusher J.J. Watt said he was “very” at peace with his decision. He called this season the right time to call it quits. “I put so much into the game,” Watt said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “The wins, the...
Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid
MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA...
Rangers, Panthers aim to shake off recent funks
For the New York Rangers, all eyes are on coach Gerard Gallant and winger Alexis Lafreniere. The Rangers, who will
Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement
JJ Watt surprised a lot of fans when he announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season, and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he found out the same way everyone else did. Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday that he had “no idea” Watt was planning to retire. “I’m... The post Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
J.J. Watt fulfills hilarious jersey request from Cardinals teammate
J.J. Watt received a ton of messages after he announced his impending retirement earlier this week. But one stuck out for its hilarity. It began with a FaceTime call that the Arizona Cardinals star chose not to answer because he didn't recognize the number. Watt then received a voice memo from the same number that was difficult to understand.
