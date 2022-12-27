ATLANTA (AP) — No. 13 Virginia blew away Georgia Tech with a 25-0 run beginning at the end of the first half and carrying over after the break, cruising to a 74-56 victory Saturday that pushed Tony Bennett into a tie with Terry Holland for the most coaching wins in Cavaliers history. Virginia (10-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final nine points of the first half — all on 3-pointers off Georgia Tech turnovers — to take a 36-25 lead into halftime. It would get worse — much worse — for the Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3) when the teams returned to the court. The Cavaliers ripped off another 16 points to make it 52-25 before the home team finally made a basket. Kihei Clark had 15 points and eight assists to lead Virginia, which kept up its domination of Georgia Tech with a 10th straight victory in the series. Jayden Gardner added 14 points, while Armaan Franklin and Kadin Shedrick added 11 apiece.

