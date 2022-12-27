Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley The post New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
momcollective.com
50 Fun Things to Do with Kids Over Winter Break | Ventura County
Winter break is long and there are lots of days to fill. If you’re like us, you may be looking for fun things to do with the kids over winter break in Ventura County (and close by) to keep the kids busy. We’ve put together a list of 50...
sanfernandosun.com
Granada Hills Pizzeria Closing After 61 Years in Business
After more than half a century in business, a popular pizzeria in the Northeast San Fernando Valley is closing up shop. Casa de Pizza, located on the corner of San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in Granada Hills, is still taking orders and keeping the ovens hot for now. However, when the new year rolls around, the Italian restaurant will no longer be taking any more orders. The restaurant will be closing this Saturday, Dec. 31, ending a 61-year run.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $4.4 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious historic house built in 1917 located in the 2300 block of Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara has new owners. The 4,222-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $4,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,030 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
The New Tenant of the Victor the Florist Space
••• Things are getting switched up at Victoria Court: Lonetree moved to a prominent spot across from the post office, and Palma Colectiva is taking its previous space (below). “We’ll be opening in the early spring and it will a studio space for tea ceremonies, mindfulness offerings, healing arts, and conscious retail,” says Palma’s Meredith Markworth-Pollack.
'Name your price' during adoption promotion at Santa Barbara Co. animal shelters
Santa Barbara County Animal Services says the influx in animals they've seen recently is not slowing down.
daytrippen.com
Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations
With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
Adorable sea lions gather at Ventura County beach, deliver joy to spectators
California sea lions gathered on the sand at Kiddie Beach in Oxnard, delivering joy to spectators.
localemagazine.com
The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA
These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
kvta.com
Next Significant Storm For Ventura County Saturday Night, Then Wednesday-Thursday
Updated--A significant storm is arriving in Ventura County on New Year's Eve but should clear out by New Year's Day. They are saying rainfall totals could be 1-2 inches along the coast and in the valleys with up to 3 inches possible on the southwest facing foothill and mountain slopes.
Father drives 1,100 miles from Simi Valley to Denver to pick up daughter stranded by Southwest
A Simi Valley father drove 1,100 miles through a winter storm to pick up his daughter who was stuck in Denver because her Southwest flight kept getting delayed and canceled.
Another storm on the way as heavy rainfall is expected on New Year’s Eve
Widespread showers covered the southland on Friday as heavy rainfall is expected to dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend. Significant rainfall is expected on Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds from 30 to 50 miles per hour. Through Sunday, this storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the California […]
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
syvnews.com
Ventura man arrested for enticing Santa Maria detective he thought was a minor
A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block...
Santa Maria police and the FBI arrested a man suspected of attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes.
sitelinesb.com
New Downtown Penthouse Sells for $3.45 Million
40-acre lot in Carpinteria’s Rancho Monte Alegre; the seller paid $5 million in December 2021. Listed: $5.995 million in May 2022, cut to $5.5 million in September. Hope Ranch Fixer/teardown on 3.77 acres; the seller paid $4.75 million in February 2021. Listed: $4.95 million in December 2022. Closed: $4.95...
Oxnard family fighting for their lives after deadly Christmas morning fire
An Oxnard family remains devastated after a Christmas morning fire left a father dead and three others — a mother and two young children — hospitalized and fighting for their lives. Firefighters believe lit candles played a role in the deadly fire on Sunday morning. When crews arrived at the home, four people were found […]
Comments / 0