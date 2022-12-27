ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanfernandosun.com

Granada Hills Pizzeria Closing After 61 Years in Business

After more than half a century in business, a popular pizzeria in the Northeast San Fernando Valley is closing up shop. Casa de Pizza, located on the corner of San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in Granada Hills, is still taking orders and keeping the ovens hot for now. However, when the new year rolls around, the Italian restaurant will no longer be taking any more orders. The restaurant will be closing this Saturday, Dec. 31, ending a 61-year run.
GRANADA HILLS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $4.4 million for a five-bedroom home

A spacious historic house built in 1917 located in the 2300 block of Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara has new owners. The 4,222-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $4,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,030 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
sitelinesb.com

The New Tenant of the Victor the Florist Space

••• Things are getting switched up at Victoria Court: Lonetree moved to a prominent spot across from the post office, and Palma Colectiva is taking its previous space (below). “We’ll be opening in the early spring and it will a studio space for tea ceremonies, mindfulness offerings, healing arts, and conscious retail,” says Palma’s Meredith Markworth-Pollack.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
daytrippen.com

Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations

With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
VENTURA, CA
localemagazine.com

The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA

These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
sitelinesb.com

New Downtown Penthouse Sells for $3.45 Million

40-acre lot in Carpinteria’s Rancho Monte Alegre; the seller paid $5 million in December 2021. Listed: $5.995 million in May 2022, cut to $5.5 million in September. Hope Ranch Fixer/teardown on 3.77 acres; the seller paid $4.75 million in February 2021. Listed: $4.95 million in December 2022. Closed: $4.95...
CARPINTERIA, CA
KTLA

Oxnard family fighting for their lives after deadly Christmas morning fire

An Oxnard family remains devastated after a Christmas morning fire left a father dead and three others — a mother and two young children — hospitalized and fighting for their lives. Firefighters believe lit candles played a role in the deadly fire on Sunday morning. When crews arrived at the home, four people were found […]
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy