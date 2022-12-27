WATCH: Knucklehead Tourist Attempts to Feed Bull Elk Near Grand Canyon National Park

(Photo by: Peter Zenkl/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Many of the animals that occupy our national parks have somewhat become accustomed to the sights and sounds of humans. Still, their general indifference toward us is not an invitation for visitors to try and approach them. And it’s certainly not a signal for brazen tourists to try and feed massive animals like bull elk. Nevertheless, at Grand Canyon National Park, a knucklehead tourist was caught doing just that. Video footage shows them hand-plucking a clump of vegetation off of a nearby bush and offering it to a huge bull elk—all while wearing flip-flops no less.

Admittedly, the bull elk in the video above is certainly not the biggest we’ve seen. Nonetheless, it still poses serious danger to the brazen tourist offering it a snack. Fortunately, the elk was only mildly agitated, shaking its head and antlers and flicking its ears in warning. Almost comically confused by the tourist, the elk struts away, leaving the person in the video in one piece.

Viewers, as usual, were rooting for the elk, some expressing disappointment that the clip didn’t end in further confrontation.

One person wrote in the comments, “Too bad he didn’t get tossed – crap.”

Others condemned the “touron’s” actions.

“It costs $0 to stay the f—k away from the…wildlife,” another scoffed.

One other viewer slammed the tourist’s fashion decisions, writing, “You literally can’t fix stupid. The flip flops ensure he will not escape the attack.”

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, but make sure that while visiting our country’s national parks, you maintain a safe distance between yourself and the resident wildlife.

Bull Elk Strangled to Death in Idaho After Becoming Entangled in Rope

Sadly, boneheaded tourists aren’t the only threat facing American wildlife. Earlier this month, a different bull elk was strangled in Idaho after becoming entangled in rope on a resident’s property. Officials responding to the incident stated these kinds of tragedies occur all too frequently.

Idaho Fish and Game took photos of the incident. Images showed the bull elk’s head completely engulfed in rope near the Wood River Valley area of the state. Officials stated that something had originally been hanging from the rope in the person’s backyard but they could not identify what the object actually was. Nevertheless, wildlife officials warned residents to be mindful of things they keep in their yard that especially present danger to animals with antlers, including elk, deer, and moose.

The IDFG said in a statement, “Every year, our offices across the state receive numerous reports about entangled wildlife. Residents are encouraged to inspect their yards for items that can entangle wildlife, especially wildlife with antlers…This means taking down swings, hammocks, wires, and strings of lights.”

They added that these objects when not in use can lead to further wildlife death by causing choking, exhaustion, and injuries as an animal tries to free itself.