Entrance into Yosemite closed after rockfall, officials say. Here’s how to get in

One of the highways into Yosemite National Park was closed Tuesday after a rockfall, park officials said.

The significant rockfall happened before noon on Highway 140, which is also called El Portal Road.

The park officials provided no information on how long it will be closed.

Yosemite Valley in central California can still be reached from Highway 41, which is commonly called Wawona Road, or Highway 120, also called Big Oak Flat Road, officials said.

Tire chains or cables may be required.

The latest on road conditions is available at 209-372-0200 .