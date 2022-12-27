Read full article on original website
Subscription and Digital Commerce DTCs Seen Facing Continued Headwinds
Direct-to-consumer subscription providers and digital commerce brands aren’t out of the woods yet. After a year of hardships and headwinds, those merchants betting on long-term profitability could be in for a surprise, market watchers say, while projecting further challenges in 2023. As worsening economic conditions are drying up the...
Amazon Aims to Ease eCommerce Headaches With Box-Free Returns
Amazon hopes to add more convenience for its eCommerce customers by offering box-free returns. “We understand that finding a box and tape, and printing a label for a return can still be a hassle,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 29). “Now, most Amazon returns are easier than ever with no box required. After getting a QR code from the Amazon Return Center, items can simply be handed to an associate without a box or label, and they will pack and ship it for free.”
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
How US Consumers Lived Their Best Digital Lives in 2022
2022 marked many consumers’ triumphant return to the physical world after two years of pandemic-related restrictions — but even after options have opened up, their appetite for digital commerce experiences has not gone away. PYMNTS’ research finds that consumers used digital in their everyday lives 10 percent more in November 2022 than in November 2021, and this upward trend shows no sign of stopping.
This Holiday Season, Direct-to-Consumer Customers Demanded Deals
It was good deals or no deal for direct-to-consumer brands this holiday season. This, as inflation-ravaged consumers sought value in all quarters to get the most from their dollars. In reflecting back on the season, Victor Tam, co-founder and CEO of D2C travel and luggage brand Monos, noted in an...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CarMax Says Consumers Want to Buy, Finance and Sell Their Cars Online
Online car buying, where digital tools handle the tedious stuff, is remaking automotive checkout experiences. This was the takeaway from a conversation for PYMNTS’ Commerce Voices Series sponsored by Checkout.com, featuring CarMax Assistant Vice President of Product Ann Yauger and Assistant Vice President of User Experience Design Eric Martin.
7 Ways Walmart Enters 2023 as a Different Digital Retailer
Walmart enters 2023 a changed company, redefining and expanding omnichannel retailing for the post-pandemic era. The Arkansas-based operator of over 10,000 stores globally and over 4,700 in the United States has spent years in a retail arms race with archrival Amazon and has been seen as trailing the eCommerce giant, putting many of its 2022 moves in context.
Restaurants Hiring Even as QSRs Automate to Shrink Labor Costs
Even while restaurants’ hiring recovers, McDonald’s and other brands are automating to reduce headcount and labor costs. That restaurant hiring might lead to problems. This, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data reported earlier this month revealed that the restaurant workforce grew significantly in November, with jobs up by 62,000 month over month, accounting for nearly a quarter of the nation’s job growth in that period. While 11.9 million people currently work in the sector, that tally is down 2% from 2019 but up 87% from the mid-pandemic low.
Refunds Put Southwest Airlines Customer Service to Test
Southwest Airlines is inviting customers to send it requests for refunds and reimbursement of alternate travel expenses. The beleaguered airline has set up a page on its website for customers to submit requests for refunds for canceled flights as well as for related expenses, it said in a Thursday (Dec. 29) update.
XQuant Looks to Expand Data Automation Solutions in S. Korea
XQuant is now marketing its data automation solutions with leading companies in South Korea. In a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release, the firm said that it is now collaborating with NICE and Hana Bank on its solutions for financial institutions and FinTech businesses. XQuant’s data automation solutions use artificial intelligence...
The Year Consumers Found a New Shopping Friend in Digital Commerce
Fans of digital commerce got their shop on in 2022, and fresh usage analysis shows advancing behaviors. This, as the penchant for digital commerce and related connected economy activities, showed that consumers were now 10% more likely to engage with devices and digital channels to perform everyday tasks from shopping to messaging to booking travel than they were a year ago.
Borderless Business Payment Methods Automate International Growth
Innovative B2B payment methods and automated enterprise systems are mission-critical for companies expanding abroad. As a result, companies around the world are turning to multicurrency tools, targeted strategies, and future-fit accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions to help accelerate and streamline their international growth. But according to the...
Cautious Consumer Spending Means Trade-Down From Champagne to Prosecco
Cautious consumer spending habits could mean fewer people ringing in 2023 with Champagne. After years of growth, sales of higher-priced wines and spirits have begun to slow, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 29), part of a larger trend of consumers trading down to cheaper brands in search for greater value.
Revlon May Go Away
Revlon has been one of America’s primary beauty brands. Founded in 1932, it has fallen into Chapter 11. Its debt load recently sat at $3 billion, and there is nothing about the current financials of the company that will make that go away. Revlon’s assets may be liquidated, meaning the brand will disappear. A private […]
Innovative Eyewear Licenses Eddie Bauer Brand for Smart Glasses
Innovative Eyewear has licensed the Eddie Bauer brand for smart glasses. The developer and retailer of smart eyewear said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release that it has licensed the outdoor brand through a multi-year, global agreement with Authentic Brands Group and that it expects to launch the Eddie Bauer smart eyewear collection in 2023.
Amazon's Third-Party and Small Business Sellers Lead ‘Record Breaking’ Holiday
Amazon's third-party sellers sold more products than ever this holiday season, led by surging sales among small businesses. This, as the digital retail giant said Thursday (Dec 29) that small businesses (SMBs) sold nearly half a billion items in the U.S. alone, as the company's third-party selling partners now account for nearly 60% of total sales.
Luxury Brand Montblanc Sees Opportunity in Airports and Smaller Cities
Luxury brand Montblanc is looking at airports and smaller cities as new opportunities. In its effort to boost sales of its writing instruments, bags, perfume and accessories in India, the luxury brand is opening stores in airports and in Tier 2 cities, the Economic Times (ET) reported Thursday (Dec. 29).
Will Consumer Confidence Drive Higher Spending at Main Street SMBs?
Consumer confidence is improving, but how quickly that translates into stronger spending remains unclear. As far as Main Street businesses are concerned, a bump in sales can’t happen soon enough in the wake of the third year of macro challenges. This, as a spate of economic reports and PYMNTS’...
90% of US Consumers Want One App to Manage Healthcare Needs
Unified digital healthcare platforms cure pains for consumers seeking better experiences in treatment and payment. And it turns out that patients who have been jilted by tech or other bottlenecks along their medical journey are wide open to trying something new. This, according to “Healthcare In The Digital Age: Consumers...
