Even while restaurants’ hiring recovers, McDonald’s and other brands are automating to reduce headcount and labor costs. That restaurant hiring might lead to problems. This, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data reported earlier this month revealed that the restaurant workforce grew significantly in November, with jobs up by 62,000 month over month, accounting for nearly a quarter of the nation’s job growth in that period. While 11.9 million people currently work in the sector, that tally is down 2% from 2019 but up 87% from the mid-pandemic low.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO