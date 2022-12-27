Read full article on original website
Samuel Edward Golden Sr. — PENDING
Samuel Edward Golden Sr., 89, Argos, died at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence in Argos. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr.
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr., 84, Goshen, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 29, 1938. On Dec. 25, 1957, he married Ida Hershberger. She preceded him in death. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Collins, Goshen; four sons, Robert (Sherry) Nettrouer, Jr., Michael Nettrouer and Steven (Amanda)...
Michael E. Barnett — PENDING
Michael Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Phillip T. Patterson
Phillip T. Patterson, 58, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Brookside Haven Health Care Center, Muncie. Phillip was born Oct. 31, 1964. Phillip is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sylvia (Milton) Zimmerman; and his sister, Valarie L. (Bill) Burgdorf, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in...
David R. Tincher — PENDING
David R. Tincher, 71, Goshen, died Dec. 26, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
Orpha Ruth Moyer
Orpha Ruth Moyer, 97, rural Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Nov. 23, 1925. She married Harold Moyer in May 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Roger Moyer and Priscilla Mathis, both of...
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Kathy M. Garrett
Kathy M. Garrett, 70, Middlebury, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born Jan. 19, 1952. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Katie) Garrett, Elkhart, Kierra (Page Perkkio) Garrett, Middlebury and Shauna C. (Travis Bays) Brosius, Bourbon; the former spouse and friend, Richard A. Brosius; four grandchildren; and a sister, Penelope Dann, Washington D.C.
Allen B. Chesser Jr.
Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
Gilberto Francisco Benitez
Gilberto Francisco Benitez y Richard, 69, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home in Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 4, 1953. Gilberto was united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1999, to Sandra Hackemann, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathy (Brian) Rogers, Carmel and Eleanor...
Bonnie Lou Smith
Bonnie Lou (Rice) Smith, 68, North Manchester, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. She was born Sept. 5, 1954. She is survived by her son, Nathan “Tater” Smith, North Manchester; father, Allen D. Rice, North Manchester; brothers, Michael (Bev) Rice, Warsaw, Ronald Rice, Indianapolis, Steven Rice, Bippus, Douglas (Lisa) Rice, North Manchester and Andrew (Jennifer) Rice, Bippus; sisters, Rebecca Rice, Gas City and Jennifer (Brian Shield) Rice, Indianapolis; and her bonus children, Cameron Miller, Scottie Schultz and Adam Lewis.
Amelia ‘Millie’ R. Helton
Amelia R. “Millie” Helton, 85, Marion, formerly of Akron and Silver Lake, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center, Marion. She was born Aug. 26, 1937. On Feb. 18, 1977, Millie married Grady Helton. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jerry...
Linda Creamer — PENDING
Linda Creamer, 76, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
Edward J.D. Boggs
Edward J. D. Boggs, 89, rural Wabash, died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Bickford Cottage, Wabash. He was born May 24, 1933. Ed married Lucille Scott on April 22, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Sharon (Ronald) Greiner, Wabash, Melessa (Todd)...
Kelly Ann Richcreek
Kelly Ann (Larimore) Richcreek, 55, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1967. On April 23, 2009, she married Bill J. Richcreek. He survives along with her parents, Donald and Judy (Borland) Larimore; six children, Dustin Cox, Oil City, Pa., Michael Richcreek, Denver, Colo., Karla and Cody Shadeline, both of Newell, Va., Jacob Wright, Syracuse and Donald Richcreek, Oakwood, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Tracy (Keith) Cox, Rockland, Pa.
John L. Nace — UPDATED
John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
Brenda Sue Woznick
Brenda Sue Woznick, 60, rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Dec. 10, 1962. On June 7, 1998, she married the love of her life, Steven J. Woznick. She is survived by her husband, Steve; and...
Mary Rockenbaugh
Mary Rockenbaugh, 69, Rochester, died at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana, Crown Point. Mary Ellen Keitzer was born March 11, 1953. Mary and James Rockenbaugh were married on Sept.17, 1995. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Amber Waller,...
Warsaw’s Monday Trash Route Will Be Picked Up Jan. 3
WARSAW — Warsaw’s city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Monday’s trash route will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
