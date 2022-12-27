Read full article on original website
Public-Private Partnerships Can Unlock a $31B Blockchain Payments Opportunity
The International Monetary Fund has identified central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as more efficient alternatives to physical cash that promise to lower transaction costs, promote financial inclusion, limit illicit activity and improve the functioning of monetary policy. At the same time, public-private partnerships are essential to fully realizing that potential.
The Year in Payments: From BNPL to FTX to the Digital Economy
Looking for analysis of everything from the digital economy to consumers’ instincts about inflation? Let Monday be your guide. “Monday.” It comes from the Anglo-Saxon word Mōnandæg, meaning “the moon’s day.” And long before the Anglo-Saxons, the Babylonians believed the same. Not much...
EU Digital Wallets Want to Be More Than a Way to Pay
EU digital wallets are looking to be more than just payment apps. According to Markus Kilb, CEO at Swiss mobile wallet provider TWINT, the next frontier in digital wallet use needs to move beyond payments to enhancing the value proposition with a range of features aimed at making consumers’ everyday lives easier.
Borderless Business Payment Methods Automate International Growth
Innovative B2B payment methods and automated enterprise systems are mission-critical for companies expanding abroad. As a result, companies around the world are turning to multicurrency tools, targeted strategies, and future-fit accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions to help accelerate and streamline their international growth. But according to the...
SutiSoft Debuts Enhanced Accounts Payable Offerings
Cloud software provider SutiSoft has introduced an enhanced version of its accounts payable (AP) solution. The debut, announced in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 27), is designed to help companies “rapidly transform AP processes.”. The new features of SutiAP include the option to print multiple invoices at once and...
Refunds Put Southwest Airlines Customer Service to Test
Southwest Airlines is inviting customers to send it requests for refunds and reimbursement of alternate travel expenses. The beleaguered airline has set up a page on its website for customers to submit requests for refunds for canceled flights as well as for related expenses, it said in a Thursday (Dec. 29) update.
CarMax Says Consumers Want to Buy, Finance and Sell Their Cars Online
Online car buying, where digital tools handle the tedious stuff, is remaking automotive checkout experiences. This was the takeaway from a conversation for PYMNTS’ Commerce Voices Series sponsored by Checkout.com, featuring CarMax Assistant Vice President of Product Ann Yauger and Assistant Vice President of User Experience Design Eric Martin.
How Interoperability Is Fueling Blockchain Adoption
--- Innovation is best supported by a firm foundation in the traditional, according to Anish Jain, CEO of WadzPay. With more than 15 years’ experience at Mastercard and American Express, Jain recognized early on the potential for blockchain to revolutionize the payments industry by enabling faster payments, better security and a lower-cost alternative that reduces barriers to financial inclusion. Rome was not built in a day, however, so any revolutionary payments system must be interoperable with the current one.
Crypto Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Sells Facility to Galaxy Digital
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has made transactions allowing it to continue operating. The firm said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release that its subsidiary would sell its Helios bitcoin mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital Holdings for $65 million and refinance its asset-backed loans with a new $35 million loan from Galaxy.
Twelve Stories That Shaped Real-Time Payments in 2022
Real-time payments provide value because knowing exactly when a payment will be received cannot be overstated. This is especially true for those with tight cash flow when paying rent or bills. Minimizing financial anxiety is important for consumers and businesses, and real-time payments can provide the speed, ease and security that can supercharge budgets, productivity and confidence.
Amazon Aims to Ease eCommerce Headaches With Box-Free Returns
Amazon hopes to add more convenience for its eCommerce customers by offering box-free returns. “We understand that finding a box and tape, and printing a label for a return can still be a hassle,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 29). “Now, most Amazon returns are easier than ever with no box required. After getting a QR code from the Amazon Return Center, items can simply be handed to an associate without a box or label, and they will pack and ship it for free.”
Smartpay Uses Open Banking to Streamline BNPL in Japan
Smartpay is using open banking to streamline online installment purchases for customers in Japan. The new Smartpay Bank Direct enables customers to pay for online installment purchases from their bank accounts. It is offered through the company’s network of 67 partner banks in Japan, Smartpay said in a Monday (Dec. 26) press release.
Galaxy Payroll Group Files for IPO and Aims for $24.8M
Galaxy Payroll Group has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The Hong Kong-based provider of payroll outsourcing services, employment services, and consultancy and market research services seeks to raise $24.8 million, according to its Thursday (Dec. 28) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
MicroStrategy Cites Tax Benefits in Recent Bitcoin Buying and Selling
MicroStrategy has cited tax benefits as the reason for its recent buying and selling of bitcoin. The firm — which develops enterprise software but is also the largest corporate buyer of bitcoin — has sold bitcoins for the first time but remains a net buyer, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28), citing a MicroStrategy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Customers Accuse Sage of Forcing Them Into Expensive Subscriptions
Customers say accounting and payroll company Sage has pushed them to accept costly subscription packages. That’s according to a report Friday (Dec. 30) by the Financial Times (FT), in which a number of U.K. businesses say Sage has pushed them to sign up for more expensive subscriptions or risk losing access to their accounting software packages.
Fidelity Investments Plans NFT Marketplace and Metaverse Services
Fidelity Investments’ metaverse plans reportedly include developing an NFT marketplace. The financial services corporation has filed trademark applications for a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, metaverse investment services, virtual real estate investing and cryptocurrency trading services in the metaverse, Cointelegraph reported Monday (Dec. 26), citing a tweet by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
XQuant Looks to Expand Data Automation Solutions in S. Korea
XQuant is now marketing its data automation solutions with leading companies in South Korea. In a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release, the firm said that it is now collaborating with NICE and Hana Bank on its solutions for financial institutions and FinTech businesses. XQuant’s data automation solutions use artificial intelligence...
Open Banking Reform Drives Competition in Israeli Financial Services Sector
Six months after Israel’s open banking legislation came into effect, the field is taking shape. Like similar laws elsewhere, such as the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2), Israel’s Financial Information Services Law (FISL) gives big banks a mandate to share consumer data with third parties. Following...
Crypto’s Pain Is CBDC and Digital Dollar's 2022 Gain
One surprising digital dollar asset had a great 2022, and it wasn’t cryptocurrency. While the past year saw the value of the crypto market shrink to $1.4 trillion from its 2021 high of $3 trillion, governments around the world increasingly experimented with a different form of digital money — a national legal tender.
