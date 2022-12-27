Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Daughter Named Halo with Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon is likely already reallllly good at changing diapers, but he's about to get even more reps in ... as he just welcomed baby number 12 to the world. Alyssa Scott, who Cannon previously had a child with, broke the news Thursday -- revealing their daughter, Halo, was born on December 14. Scott says, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying "it's a girl" and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face."
TMZ.com
Kanye West Allegedly Evading Ex-Business Manager Who's Suing Him
Ye's ex-business manager says Kim Kardashian's ex has been playing a cat-and-mouse game for weeks, all over a lawsuit. The biz manager, Thomas St. John, is suing Ye for $4.5 mil and is frustrated because he can't serve him with the necessary legal docs, this according to the US Sun.
TMZ.com
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at 27
YouTube powerhouse Keenan Cahill, famous for his lip-synch videos with celebrities, has died. Keenan's manager, David Graham, tells TMZ ... Keenan had open heart surgery on Dec. 15 but there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support. We're told Keenan died Thursday afternoon in a Chicago hospital after being taken off life support.
TMZ.com
T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes is officially pulling the plug on his marriage ... filing for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, weeks after his relationship with his 'GMA3' cohost Amy Robach went public. The "Good Morning America" anchor filed docs Wednesday in NYC after 12 years of marriage and about a...
Ireland Baldwin, 27, Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 1st Child With Sonogram Photo
Ireland Baldwin revealed on New Year’s Eve that she is going to be a mom! The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, 27, took to her Instagram on Saturday, Dec 31 to announce her pregnancy with her musician boyfriend RAC, also known as André Allen Anjos. Alongside a snap of their sonogram, Ireland celebrated the news of the couple’s first child with a cheery message for her fans by writing, “Happy New Year!”
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Opens Up About Undergoing Surgery: “Wish Me Luck”
The RHOC cast member revealed that she is undergoing abdominal surgery in a series of candid Instagram posts. The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge shared an update on her health this week. She revealed to her fans that she is undergoing surgery, sharing insights into the procedure via several social media posts.
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Fans Looking to Purchase Condo He Bought Before Death
Leslie Jordan fans are eager to get their hands on the place he was just about to call home ... hoping to buy the new condo he purchased right before he died. The condo was listed a few weeks ago, and fans have been flocking to the property ... so says Eric Ronjoy, the listing agent. He says some fans are even reaching out just to tour!
