Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 12/30-1/1

If you love cars, then make sure you head on over to Terry Town, which now hosts the Grand Rapids Classics Auto Musuem. There are 55 unique and cool cards that you can check out and learn the history behind them. Best of all admission is free. You can find more information here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Car found in Grand River Saturday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was found in the Grand River Saturday morning, police confirm. Dispatch tells 13 On Your Side the car was upside down under water near Ann Street in Grand Rapids. Fire crews got back to the station around 1 p.m., Grand Rapids Fire Captain...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose Parade

The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will make it to California in time for the Rose Parade. (Dec. 28, 2022) Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose …. The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will...
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Mild Pattern Through the First Week of January

The first 28 days of December were 2° colder than average in Grand Rapids. The warmer pattern will knock that back close to average before the month ends this weekend. Grand Rapids had a high temperature of 42° on Wednesday. That tied for 3rd warmest day of the month (so far). Until yesterday, the last temperature greater than 33° was Dec. 15th.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Heavy snow opens Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The blizzard that hit West Michigan was actually found to be a blessing for some like Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. “We were super excited with this blizzard,” said manager Bill Bailey. “The previous weekend when snow fell everywhere else, it kind of jumped over us because of the lake effect and the wind and everything.”
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

