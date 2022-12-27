Read full article on original website
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this New Year’s Eve weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and Grand Rapids is preparing to ring in the new year with various events around town. For those who are looking to spend the weekend with family or have a fun night out with friends, there is something to do for everyone.
Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday crowds
Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and restaurants, with Michigan playing in the Fiesta Bowl in the afternoon and then crowds of New Year's Eve revelers.
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/30-1/1
If you love cars, then make sure you head on over to Terry Town, which now hosts the Grand Rapids Classics Auto Musuem. There are 55 unique and cool cards that you can check out and learn the history behind them. Best of all admission is free. You can find more information here.
Things to do in GR this weekend
Celebrations galore, from the mundane to the bizarre, are scheduled at just about every bar, tavern and nightclub throughout the city...
Car found in Grand River Saturday morning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was found in the Grand River Saturday morning, police confirm. Dispatch tells 13 On Your Side the car was upside down under water near Ann Street in Grand Rapids. Fire crews got back to the station around 1 p.m., Grand Rapids Fire Captain...
WOOD
Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose Parade
The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will make it to California in time for the Rose Parade. (Dec. 28, 2022) Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose …. The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will...
WOOD
Mild Pattern Through the First Week of January
The first 28 days of December were 2° colder than average in Grand Rapids. The warmer pattern will knock that back close to average before the month ends this weekend. Grand Rapids had a high temperature of 42° on Wednesday. That tied for 3rd warmest day of the month (so far). Until yesterday, the last temperature greater than 33° was Dec. 15th.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids
Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
Grand Rapids native headed to Sundance Film Festival with a Michigan-made movie
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A film producer from Grand Rapids is heading to Sundance Film Festival with the movie To Live and Die and Live that was made in Michigan. Jash'd Kambui Belcher says the film is thought-provoking, showing the audience a man's journey through grief, mental health and the family he has to support him.
Next stop, California. Rose Parade-bound Rockford marching band overcomes canceled flights
ROCKFORD, MI – Look out Pasadena, California. The Rockford Marching Band is on its way in hopes of stealing the show during this year’s Rose Parade. Flight cancellations, caused by a whirlwind of the winter storm, weren’t going to keep this group of top performers from a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park closing as temperatures warm
MUSKEGON, Mich. — While many Michiganders are looking forward to the warming weather after the bitterly cold winter storm last week, it does mean that some winter activities will have to go on hiatus. The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park announced Wednesday that it will be closing this afternoon...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Heavy snow opens Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The blizzard that hit West Michigan was actually found to be a blessing for some like Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. “We were super excited with this blizzard,” said manager Bill Bailey. “The previous weekend when snow fell everywhere else, it kind of jumped over us because of the lake effect and the wind and everything.”
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
These 4 notable Grand Rapids, MDOT road projects hit targeted completion goals in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Lane closures, detours, bumper-to-bumper traffic and headaches for motorists. It’s the price motorists pay during significant construction projects on area highways and well-traveled city streets. The construction season has come to a close with winter officially here -- packing a punch recently with a...
After blizzard, West Michigan plow crews look ahead to melt, turn to side streets again
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With major streets clear and snow from the pre-Christmas blizzard melting, road crews in Kent and Ottawa counties are focusing on rural and secondary roads and working to keep catch basins clear for the upcoming snowmelt and rain. “We probably have upwards of 50 trucks...
Sprawling Shaw-Walker eyesore in Muskegon purchased, $220M transformation planned
MUSKEGON, MI – A prominent Muskegon developer has purchased the dilapidated former Shaw Walker furniture factory where he plans to spend $220 million to build about 500 living units as well as retail space. Jon Rooks of Parkland Properties plans for half of the residential units to be apartments...
As snow melts, take steps to protect your home
There are thousands of drains and catch basins in Kent County to keep up with melting snow.
Where can you recycle your Christmas tree in Grand Rapids?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the holiday season coming to a close, many people are ready to take down decorations and store them away until next year. Live-cut Christmas trees can at times be the biggest hassle, so a local program is giving Grand Rapids residents two options to help dispose of them.
13 On Your Side talks to Good Samaritan, clinic that saved frozen Muskegon cat
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In his darkest hours, Elliot the cat was found frozen to the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon Monday morning. Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought him into her truck. "At that point, I...
