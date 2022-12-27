Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Phillip T. Patterson
Phillip T. Patterson, 58, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Brookside Haven Health Care Center, Muncie. Phillip was born Oct. 31, 1964. Phillip is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sylvia (Milton) Zimmerman; and his sister, Valarie L. (Bill) Burgdorf, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in...
inkfreenews.com
Susan A. Newman
Susan A. Newman, 78, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Susan was born March 8, 1944. Susan is survived by her sisters, Helen (Larry) Beedy, Plymouth and Toni Hutchings, Plymouth; and her brother, James (Kim) Hutchings, Indianapolis. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth,...
inkfreenews.com
Daniel Edward Engle
Daniel Edward Engle, 62, Plymouth, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in his home in Plymouth. Daniel was born Sept. 26, 1960. Daniel is survived by his sons, Ryan Engle, Plymouth and Cameron (Lisa) Engle, Fishers; his sisters, Paula McAdams, Christine Engle, Vicki (Mike) Sprague and Mary (Dan) Grundy; his brothers: Mark (Jill) Engle, Erin Engle and Greg (Gaylene) Engle; and his three grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Linda Creamer — UPDATED
Linda Creamer, 76, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Linda was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Warsaw, the daughter of Rex Alvin and Millicent Iris (Long) Carey. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Lee Creamer on Oct. 30, 1986, in Clintwood, Va., who survives.
inkfreenews.com
Mary Rockenbaugh
Mary Rockenbaugh, 69, Rochester, died at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana, Crown Point. Mary Ellen Keitzer was born March 11, 1953. Mary and James Rockenbaugh were married on Sept.17, 1995. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Amber Waller,...
inkfreenews.com
John L. Nace — UPDATED
John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
inkfreenews.com
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Sharon Lee Line — UPDATED
Sharon L. Line, 87, longtime resident of the North Webster and Syracuse areas, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Born May 12, 1935, in Leesburg, Sharon was the daughter of Herbert F. and Martha A. (Jefferies) Metge, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of North Webster High School and was married to the late Joseph M. Line on Dec. 31, 1971; he too preceded her in January 2012.
inkfreenews.com
Michael E. Barnett — PENDING
Michael Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Allen B. Chesser Jr.
Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
inkfreenews.com
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
inkfreenews.com
Samuel Edward Golden Sr. — UPDATED
Samuel Edward Golden Sr., 89, Argos, died at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence in Argos. He was born Sept. 3, 1933. He married Ramona Grosvenor. Samuel is survived by his daughter, Dixie (Robert) Warner, Plymouth; and son, Samuel (Michelle) Golden Jr., Argos; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Rodway, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
David R. Tincher — UPDATED
David R. Tincher, 71, Goshen, died at 7:59 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2022, a Majestic Care, Goshen. David was born March 21, 1951. David is survived by his three children, Tasha (Caleb) Tincher, Ligonier, Robert Tincher, Indianapolis and Dustin Tincher, Marion; four grandchildren; and sisters Becky (Donovan) Otto and Martha (Erik) Knipscher.
inkfreenews.com
Food Bank Of Northern Indiana To Hold Local Distribution Events
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced six food distribution events this January in a few area counties, including Kosciusko. Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to attend. Distributions are done via drive-thru, so remain in your vehicle with your trunk open to receive items. If your trunk does not open, there will be a designated area for self-loading.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Council Closes Out 2022
MILFORD — On Thursday, Dec. 29, Milford Town Council held an end-of-the-year meeting to tie up loose ends from 2022, including encumbering funds over to 2023 for use in ongoing projects. The council also approved the 2023 schedule for monthly public meetings: 7 p.m. every second Monday of the...
inkfreenews.com
Georgia L. Reed
Georgia L. Reed, 89, Wabash, died at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Cherokee Northside Hospital, Canton, Ga. She was born April 27, 1933. Georgia married Jack Reed on Nov. 1, 1958; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Cutts, Canton, Ga.; two...
inkfreenews.com
Filing Begins Jan. 4 For City, Town Elections
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Election filing will begin Wednesday, Jan. 4, for candidates seeking positions for the city of Warsaw and small towns. In Warsaw, the offices of mayor, clerk-treasurer, all five city council district seats and the two city council at-large seats will be up for election. Winona Lake...
inkfreenews.com
Mariane Jane Hagen
Mariane Jane Hagen, 92, Ligonier, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville. She was born Aug. 24, 1930. On Nov. 5, 1949, she married John C. Hagen. Mariane is survived by her children, Steve (Debra) Hagen, Ligonier, Debbie Laird, Ligonier, Mike (Kris), Carrollton, Ga., Jon Scott...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Dull — PENDING
Mary Dull, 88, Milford, died Dec. 27, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse.
Comments / 0