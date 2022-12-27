LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a topsy-turvy month of December, the weather looks to be pretty pleasant as we finish out the year as mild and dry conditions look to dominate the weekend forecast. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it, because it looks like more unsettled weather is on tap as we head through early next week as wind, heavy snow, rain, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms look possible early next week.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO