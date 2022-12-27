Read full article on original website
The Nebraska City News Press
Law enforcement assists hundreds of motorists stranded during storm
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during the Dec. 21 and 22 winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, Dec. 22, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. In many cases, troopers have used their patrol vehicles to transport stranded motorists to safety and out of the cold. Most of those situations have been along Interstate 80 or other highly traveled roadways.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police readying for New Year’s holiday, encourages planning if going out
BEATRICE - The New Year’s holiday falls on a weekend this year and the Beatrice Police Department is making preparations to keep the southeast Nebraska town safe. Captain Dan Moss says one of the main things the department is preparing for, is patrolling impaired drivers on the roads. In doing so, the department will keep close watch on any traffic violations.
KETV.com
Overturned gravel truck blocks traffic Friday on Interstate 680 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — An overturned gravel truck caused delays on Interstate 680 in Omaha on Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a semitruck rolled over and lost a load of gravel, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The two right lanes of Interstate 680 northbound were closed due to...
1011now.com
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - Three extra hours in Hawaii with the view around Christmas doesn’t sound like the worst thing, but for John Kinney and his wife, it was the start of a long trek home to Nebraska. “We saw that we were going to be delayed and that...
1011now.com
Western Nebraska roads range from partially to completely snow covered
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are reporting slick spots and reduced visibility from parts of the southern Panhandle to the North Platte area. Roads in the Lincoln County area are partially covered with snow. Areas to the west, east and south are completely covered...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
norfolkneradio.com
Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest
OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
kfornow.com
Newly awarded grants to help former inmates stay out of prison
December 30, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A new round of grants will ensure that more services are available to inmates being released from prison. Lack of preparation and re-training, commonly called “programming”, is often cited as a factor when former inmates re-offend and return to prison or jail.
klkntv.com
Inmate serving time for manslaughter dies in Nebraska prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 69-year-old inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, officials said. The cause of George Smith’s death has not yet been determined, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was convicted of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit...
1011now.com
DEA Omaha reports 4.7 million fentanyl doses seized in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA’s Omaha division reported that it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout all of 2022, an increase over last year. According to a Thursday news release, the seized doses were in both pill and powder form, contributing to a national total of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses seized by the DEA during the year — “enough to kill every American.”
1011now.com
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Thousands in surveying equipment stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said that surveying equipment was stolen from an Olsson Engineering employee's vehicle sometime within a six day time period. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched on a larceny call to an address near 70th St. and X St. for items that were stolen from a vehicle.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
1011now.com
A pleasant finish to 2022 with an unsettled start to 2023?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a topsy-turvy month of December, the weather looks to be pretty pleasant as we finish out the year as mild and dry conditions look to dominate the weekend forecast. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it, because it looks like more unsettled weather is on tap as we head through early next week as wind, heavy snow, rain, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms look possible early next week.
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday
SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
KETV.com
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
iheart.com
Nebraska Gas Tax Hike To Ring In New Year
Nebraskans will see an increase in gas prices to start 2023. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the state's gas tax is set to go up 17 percent in January. The 4.2 cent increase will put the tax at 29 cents a gallon. N-D-O-T says the tax rates are adjusted...
UPDATE: OPD says no gunshot evidence in 153rd and Jackson incident Thursday
Authorities confirmed that one victim was transported to Began Mercy in critical condition after a shooting near 153rd Circle and Jackson Street.
1011now.com
The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
1011now.com
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
