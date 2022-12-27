ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, MT

Ponding water posing hazard on Interstate 90 in Mineral County

By MTN News
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is warning drivers about ponding water on Interstate 90 in western Mineral County.

MDT reports there is water ponding on the roadway between the Montana/Idaho border and St. Regis.

Drivers should slow down and use caution in the area.

The latest Montana road conditions from MDT can be found here .

KPAX

KPAX

