Delaware County, PA

Missing Pennsylvania Man's Body Pulled From Marina: Reports

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Authorities have called off the search for the Delaware County man who went missing on Christmas Eve and was found dead days later, various news reports say.

Thomas Cortallessa's body was pulled from the Ridley Marina on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 11 a.m., according to 6abc and CBS Philly.

Upper Darby police on Dec. 24 asked for the public's help in finding 76-year-old Cortallessa, who they said was "last known to be driving his light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla."

In an update on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the department said it had found Cortallessa and his vehicle.

sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Police search for 4 suspects in connection with Hunting Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting in Hunting Park on Monday. They say the shooting happened on the 4200 block of North Reese Street around 7:15 p.m.On Thursday, police released surveillance video showing three suspects. Authorities say at least one of the three suspects was shooting at two people in a vehicle while the fourth suspect was the driver of the getaway car.The two victims in their 30s were sitting in a parked car when the three suspects opened fire through the car's window. The victims were not hit by the gunfire. Police say one of the victims suffered minor cuts from glass and was taken to Temple Hospital.The suspects fled after the victims exited the car and ran away. Officials say the suspects' vehicle was last seen near the 4300 block of North Fairhill Street.Police are asking you to not approach the suspects but call 911 instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself inside Pa. home: police

A 5-year-old boy is now in recovery after he accidentally shot himself inside a Philadelphia home, police said. “We found out the child was home with family members when he was handling a gun and that the gun discharged, and at this time, we believe accidentally shooting this 5-year-old in his left thigh,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, according to 6ABC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
