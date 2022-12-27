Missing Pennsylvania Man's Body Pulled From Marina: Reports

Authorities have called off the search for the Delaware County man who went missing on Christmas Eve and was found dead days later, various news reports say.

Thomas Cortallessa's body was pulled from the Ridley Marina on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 11 a.m., according to 6abc and CBS Philly.

Upper Darby police on Dec. 24 asked for the public's help in finding 76-year-old Cortallessa, who they said was "last known to be driving his light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla."

In an update on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the department said it had found Cortallessa and his vehicle.